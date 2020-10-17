Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsSuspending Facebook Account
ronw

1070 posts

Uber Geek


#278448 17-Oct-2020 07:46
I need to suspend facebook page for the day due to political comment. I cannot find anyway to do this. I can suspend Facebook Pages no problem but not my main account. The help page says Goto newsfeed select settings, general and then you will see option to make page invisible etc. I never see that option on my account but do see it on separate pages I have created.

 

In the end I deactivated my account and will reactivate it tonight when polls close. But that seems a sledhehammer to solve a problem which suspend account would do if I could access such a feature. Any ideas?

 

 




gzt

gzt
11667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2586491 17-Oct-2020 09:01
It's been a while since I've used it or looked at settings.

Is there still an 'Allow posts on my wall' setting?

