I need to suspend facebook page for the day due to political comment. I cannot find anyway to do this. I can suspend Facebook Pages no problem but not my main account. The help page says Goto newsfeed select settings, general and then you will see option to make page invisible etc. I never see that option on my account but do see it on separate pages I have created.

In the end I deactivated my account and will reactivate it tonight when polls close. But that seems a sledhehammer to solve a problem which suspend account would do if I could access such a feature. Any ideas?