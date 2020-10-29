Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Facebook Help please
OnceBitten

#279632 29-Oct-2020 10:14
I've got a problem with my facebook access and need some advice

 

on the iPad I use Chrome and facebook has suddenly changed to m.facebook.com (mobile facebook?) for no reason and when I try to open the desktop site facebook.com it just reverts to m.facebook.com.... this is very frustrating

 

Does anyone know how I can change it back and get the proper facebook - I don't like m.facebook.com at all, as it's not that user friendly

 

and what's more when I click on messenger icon it brings up a new window and asks for e-mail address and password - but the problem is I do not know the password, wife & I have never needed to use it since we reset it a couple of years ago... I used to click on messenger and it would just open up inside the FB page, but it doesn't do that now

 

Wife has the FB and messenger on her iPhone 6 and they work fine, same on the MacBook on Chrome it all works fine, but on the iPad it's changed - for the worse

 

I've also just got chrome installed on my work PC and FB wants a password for me to access it

 

 

 

if I click on forgotten password - will that just send me what my password actually is, or will it ask me to reset it?

 

I want to avoid resetting the password if at all possible, otherwise that will interfere with FB / Messenger on wifes phone and on the MacBook

 

 

 

and before you ask - yes wife & I share the FB page (although it is in my name)

 

 

 

any advice would be helpful

 

 

 

 

trig42
  #2593126 29-Oct-2020 10:21
Any reason you don't use the Apps? They're pretty good.

 

They would require you to know your password to sign in initially. 

 

Sorry, can't help with the Chrome issue.

wellygary
  #2593127 29-Oct-2020 10:25
Clicking on forgotten password with prompt you to change it... either via a form or via a reset email link...

 

It will not send you the current password (this is IT security 101)

 
 
 
 


OnceBitten

  #2593128 29-Oct-2020 10:27
trig42:

 

Any reason you don't use the Apps? They're pretty good.

 

They would require you to know your password to sign in initially. 

 

Sorry, can't help with the Chrome issue.

 

 

thanks - yes I know they would need my password to sign initially, but is there any way of finding out my password without resetting it?

 

I'm used to the main sites....  I occasionally open my g-mail on the iPad and it asks me if I want to download the app and I click 'no thanks'

 

some apps do not have the same functionality as the desktop sites anyway (so I've been told)

wellygary
  #2593140 29-Oct-2020 10:52
OnceBitten:

 

thanks - yes I know they would need my password to sign initially, but is there any way of finding out my password without resetting it?

 

 

Check your saved password in your browsers or in apple's saved passwords if you are keeping it in the keychain...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2593153 29-Oct-2020 11:12
OnceBitten:

 

thanks - yes I know they would need my password to sign initially, but is there any way of finding out my password without resetting it?

 

 

No, they don't know your password. A password reset request will send a link to your email, and then you create a new password.




 

 

