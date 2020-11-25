Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsMore Facebook problems
OnceBitten

454 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280082 25-Nov-2020 13:23
Send private message

Ok so I've sorted Facebook out and changed the password so all our devices can access it

 

 

 

my problem is video clips on facebook - on the iPad if I scroll through m.facebook, every time it gets to a video clip it starts to play automatically... I don't want it to do this - is there any way to turn it off so that video clips don't automatically start playing?? I could not see anything in settings

 

 

 

also on the MacBook Pro - every time I play a video on Facebook it will stop during the video and an ad will come on.... even though I have an ad blocker - why are ads coming through on facebook video clips if I have a working ad blocker??

 

 

 

if anyone can help with these problems it would be much appreciated 

Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2610486 25-Nov-2020 13:28
Send private message

https://www.theverge.com/21422932/autoplay-videos-how-to-facebook-twitter-reddit-chrome-safari-edge-firefox#:~:text=Click%20the%20menu%20button%20on,can%20turn%20off%20the%20feature

 

 

 

And because they can. It's designed to give them revenue. And they inject it in the stream and your ad blocker hasn't worked out how to prevent it.

Jase2985
11528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610487 25-Nov-2020 13:28
Send private message

yes there is a setting for auto play: https://www.facebook.com/help/1406493312950827

 

as for the ad issue the ad might be built into the video, do you have an example of a video with the ad?

OnceBitten

454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610516 25-Nov-2020 13:41
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

yes there is a setting for auto play: https://www.facebook.com/help/1406493312950827

 

as for the ad issue the ad might be built into the video, do you have an example of a video with the ad?

 

 

 

 

ok thanks for that - I'll try that on the iPad

 

 

 

as for the videos with the ads - it's every single video that comes up on my facebook page.... they all have ads in



Jase2985
11528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610591 25-Nov-2020 15:15
Send private message

i cant rememeber ever seeing any ad's on facebook videos

