OnceBitten

Ok so I've sorted Facebook out and changed the password so all our devices can access it

my problem is video clips on facebook - on the iPad if I scroll through m.facebook, every time it gets to a video clip it starts to play automatically... I don't want it to do this - is there any way to turn it off so that video clips don't automatically start playing?? I could not see anything in settings

also on the MacBook Pro - every time I play a video on Facebook it will stop during the video and an ad will come on.... even though I have an ad blocker - why are ads coming through on facebook video clips if I have a working ad blocker??

if anyone can help with these problems it would be much appreciated