paul151

#280111 26-Nov-2020 21:04
Hi there

 

For those of you old enough to remember the dial-up BBS days I just wanted to post an update on my hobby BBS that's been back up and running since 2014. You can find out more by visiting the website at bbs.nz

 

Access to Agency BBS is easy using the Internet by using clients like Netrunner or SyncTerm - just point your client to agency.bbs.nz

 

A new development in recent days is that the BBS can once again be reached via dial-up :)

 

This is due to a fun project by a Reddit user (ramsaso) who has configured a Patton DialFire Remote Access Server to be a modem pool for a number of BBS around the world.

 

You can read about the project on this Reddit page and also check out the other systems you can connect to.

 

With this project there are a pool of (mostly USA based numbers) you can call to access the BBS and in recent days a New Zealand number (09 887 6960) has been added.

 

If you do opt to hook up your dial up modem to a phone line and call this local number upon connect you are met with a username / password prompt.

 

To access Agency BBS (here in Dunedin, New Zealand) you need to enter agencyNZ as both the username and password. The system will then hand you off to the BBS.

 

Be warned there is a bit of lag. Connecting via TCP/IP using Netrunner etc. is much faster.

 

To test things out I've set up an old laptop with an inbuilt modem and dialed the AK number then logged in.

 

It was fun to test this out. Here's an image of my connection via dial-up again.

 

Click to see full size

 

Any questions about this set up or indeed the BBS etc. feel free to ask.

 

Best, Paul




Agency BBS | fsxNet | Agency News | Total FM

freitasm
  #2611436 26-Nov-2020 21:26
Another Sysop around here is @NickMack




NickMack
  #2611439 26-Nov-2020 21:35
freitasm:

 

Another Sysop around here is @NickMack

 

 

 

 

:-) Paul and i know each other - http://bbs.thenet.gen.nz - The Trashcan BBS.

 

Nick




darylblake
  #2611440 26-Nov-2020 21:40
Dont even own a dialup modem :P.

 

If you can play LORD I am down :P.



nztim
  #2611444 26-Nov-2020 21:43
Sysop! Renegade BBS Software! Door Games! Memories!




NickMack
  #2611446 26-Nov-2020 21:48
darylblake:

 

Dont even own a dialup modem :P.

 

If you can play LORD I am down :P.

 

 

 

 

Both BBS's above have Lord :-) I might even upgrade to a newer version...




nztim
  #2611453 26-Nov-2020 22:00
Another memory was FidoNet and setting FrontDoor to dial late at night to transfer mail then there was software? Squash? to import/export mail into renegade




Linux
  #2611463 26-Nov-2020 22:13
I remember BBS and my friend was the Sysop for ' Under Ground ' if I remember correct



msukiwi
  #2611478 26-Nov-2020 23:05
I even made my own 300 / 1200/75 baud modem in the early 80's.

 

Used to be Sysop of the "suck every spare penny you had black hole" called Planet Melmac.

 

Those were the days. (I especially remember the then door game: Doom!)

Oblivian
  #2611482 26-Nov-2020 23:21
nztim: Another memory was FidoNet and setting FrontDoor to dial late at night to transfer mail then there was software? Squash? to import/export mail into renegade

 

That's about the jist of it! Given a day or 2 (several) I could probably remember how it was all setup and what each of the many batch files actually did :P

 

I was a SL user. It has a telnet front end now/dosbox local use. But mainly for nostalgia

 

quickymart
  #2611487 26-Nov-2020 23:53
Jesus, BBS's - I'm back in the 90's again! The good old days, life was a lot simpler back then :D

Oblivian
  #2611489 26-Nov-2020 23:55
quickymart:

 

Jesus, BBS's - I'm back in the 90's again! The good old days, life was a lot simpler back then :D

 

 

None of this soapbox social media crap.

 

1 at a time please (unless you had heaps of nodes).

 

And hang on all day to play as many games as you could in the alloted time, or see if you could score a realtime chap with the bloke behind the system!

 

Even used for coordinating social outings :P

sbiddle
  #2611516 27-Nov-2020 07:32
darylblake:

 

Dont even own a dialup modem :P.

 

If you can play LORD I am down :P.

 

 

Meh. Tradewars FTW!

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2611521 27-Nov-2020 07:55
I'm still working on getting a doors orientated BBS online, was hoping to have made progress by now but working two jobs at the moment has kinda killed my free time :(

 

The one door I loved (And yet was hard to find anyone running) was Exitlitus (or something along those lines) - was a variation of Usurper where you could be a king and run a city as well, but others could try to de-throne you etc.

 

 

 

 




Oblivian
  #2611527 27-Nov-2020 08:19
xpd:

The one door I loved (And yet was hard to find anyone running) was Exitlitus (or something along those lines) - was a variation of Usurper where you could be a king and run a city as well, but others could try to de-throne you etc.


 


 


See my screenshot? ;)

BMarquis
  #2611532 27-Nov-2020 08:37
I figured out how to "crack" LORD to get the full version back in the day.
It was something stupidly simple like entering an incorrect registration code, then looking in the file to see where it did the comparison and copying over what it thought the correct code was.

 

My part-time, amateur, BBS in the mid/late 90's happened to have the full version...  I wasn't old enough to sort out paying for it back then!

