HAHA if you don't think they are smart enough to continue to operate as lots of smaller entities stealing your data and using your private information to make money, I am not sure what to tell you.

The time to act was as it was growing.

It's mostly going to be "talk". There will be some concessions made, but if you don't think a good chunk of Facebooks development process is already working on how they will continue as close to business as usual, I have a bridge to sell you :)