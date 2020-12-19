https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2Wzpcq-nW2gPaubKWF0tt-umsacQTBUxg5R4SRrZ_EYNA_dbGSrfdcGnc&v=n0OwGSX2IiQ&feature=youtu.be

The new BBS Documentary, "Back to the BBS, 'the return to being online'" will be released and streamed live on Monday 8.15 AM New Zealand time

Bulletin Board Systems (BBS's) were what people went online with before the web. This multi-part documentary shows you what BBS's do, why they are still relevant and fun to use today. The documentary interviews some users and system operators, both young and old. Crazy as it may sound, BBS's are actually still around today and can be accessed via the net. What you might not know, is that BBS's are really fun, they're relevant: they hold information and provide mail systems that are away from the prying eyes of Facebook and Google. They're a very sociable place to be, with messaging and chat. They have art unlike any you've ever seen and they have some really cool games and mods. Think of the best bits of E-mail, usenet, Reddit, Facebook Groups, filesharing and a few more bits besides. Package it all in one area, with a really cool retro aesthetic and you have a BBS. People run BBS's today because they, by and large, are passionate about engaging in a community of people with similar ideals, something they won't get anywhere else.