#280520 19-Dec-2020 21:49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2Wzpcq-nW2gPaubKWF0tt-umsacQTBUxg5R4SRrZ_EYNA_dbGSrfdcGnc&v=n0OwGSX2IiQ&feature=youtu.be

 

The new BBS Documentary, "Back to the BBS, 'the return to being online'" will be released and streamed live on Monday 8.15 AM New Zealand time

 

Bulletin Board Systems (BBS's) were what people went online with before the web. This multi-part documentary shows you what BBS's do, why they are still relevant and fun to use today. The documentary interviews some users and system operators, both young and old. Crazy as it may sound, BBS's are actually still around today and can be accessed via the net. What you might not know, is that BBS's are really fun, they're relevant: they hold information and provide mail systems that are away from the prying eyes of Facebook and Google. They're a very sociable place to be, with messaging and chat. They have art unlike any you've ever seen and they have some really cool games and mods. Think of the best bits of E-mail, usenet, Reddit, Facebook Groups, filesharing and a few more bits besides. Package it all in one area, with a really cool retro aesthetic and you have a BBS. People run BBS's today because they, by and large, are passionate about engaging in a community of people with similar ideals, something they won't get anywhere else.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2624535 20-Dec-2020 09:08
I started out on a BBS many years ago and can fully appreciate what is being said here. They are part of a pre-commercial culture, where users were not click commodities and people shared things without expecting to profit from them. There are still small pockets of that left if you look, and they can be well worth the effort.

 

 

  #2624551 20-Dec-2020 09:56
I've had some involvement with the creation of this content. Al has worked really hard on it for many months. Worth a watch if you're feeling curious about the scene in 2020 😉

