Yorkshirekid

Cannot log into Facebook
#280630 30-Dec-2020 14:56
I have a business FB account which I can no longer access on a desktop - Win7 / 10 / MacOS. I can access via my iPhone.

 

Using the desktop on Safari I just get the url address bar going nuts trying to redirect.

 

Using Windows I get a 'The page isn't redirecting [or working] properly' message.

 

Everyone who has admin access get the same desktop thing; so different locations / hardware and probably software.

 

The symptoms began a few months ago when their interface changed. At that time we had the option to keep the old style, and all was good. Once that roll-out period ceased, I've had this issue.

 

I've read and tried every blimmin thing I can find - nothing has worked.

 

What I have found is that many, many other FB users arounf the globe have the same issue. But, as this has been going on for months I can't believe there hasn't been a resolve yet.

 

Am I wrong? Can anyone offer 'the fix' please?

 

Thank you

  #2628108 30-Dec-2020 15:11
Anyway for you to switch back to the old experience just to access the page?




  #2628109 30-Dec-2020 15:13
First, you're saying this like not being able to access Facebook is a bad thing? ;-)

 

Second, I've seen a similar problem - not with FB because I don't go there - with a couple of sites that just stopped working with Firefox, but did stay working with (new version) Edge. I think it was something to do with slightly paranoid settings in Firefox.

 

Have you tried different browsers?

  #2628113 30-Dec-2020 15:15
PolicyGuy:

 

Have you tried different browsers?

 

 

Different people, different browsers, different computers according to the OP.




  #2628114 30-Dec-2020 15:16
I have had this since I have a seperate facebook account to manage works page, and I have had to delete a hell of a lot of cookies to get it logging in again, seems that logging out doesnt totally clear out enough for a new login to work sometimes.

 

 

 

Basically in chrome I searched the cookie list for facebook and fb and deleted them all and it seemed to cure it.

 

Reason for a seperate account is that facebook dont seem to understand the concept of "working hours" and I would have customer queries popping up on my phone all the time when I was not at work.




  #2628124 30-Dec-2020 15:53
freitasm:

 

Anyway for you to switch back to the old experience just to access the page?

 

 

I wish - that option has gone AFAIK

  #2628127 30-Dec-2020 16:11
I just did a 'deep clean' on the Windows PC and the Mac.

 

All cookies / cache / history  - gone!

 

Windows - loged in and FB is working. This time!

 

Mac - same error, so no change.

