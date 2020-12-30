Yorkshirekid

I have a business FB account which I can no longer access on a desktop - Win7 / 10 / MacOS. I can access via my iPhone.

Using the desktop on Safari I just get the url address bar going nuts trying to redirect.

Using Windows I get a 'The page isn't redirecting [or working] properly' message.

Everyone who has admin access get the same desktop thing; so different locations / hardware and probably software.

The symptoms began a few months ago when their interface changed. At that time we had the option to keep the old style, and all was good. Once that roll-out period ceased, I've had this issue.

I've read and tried every blimmin thing I can find - nothing has worked.

What I have found is that many, many other FB users arounf the globe have the same issue. But, as this has been going on for months I can't believe there hasn't been a resolve yet.

Am I wrong? Can anyone offer 'the fix' please?

Thank you