Clubhouse - anyone jumping onto this new 'social media' platform? What are your thoughts so far?
turtleattacks

467 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#281178 4-Feb-2021 09:51
Anyone had a look at Clubhouse yet? 

What are your thoughts? 

 


Seems like a podcast/chat social media platform to me. 

Could be pretty good if you can find the right person in the right room. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jmosen
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2653235 10-Feb-2021 19:35
Making people wait to be invited is a good marketing strategy.

 

 

 

As a totally blind guy, I'm very interested in having a play for obvious reasons...it's audio only. If anyone has an invitation they can send me I'd appreciate it!

 

 

 

Will be interesting to see if the novelty wears off and the buzz dies down.




Jonathan

turtleattacks

467 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2653236 10-Feb-2021 19:36
I just gave away my last invite, will get more soon so PM me your details and I'll flick one over as soon as I get them. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12008 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2653242 10-Feb-2021 19:59
So... audio version of this ? https://www.omegle.com/

 

 




ajobbins
5050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2708006 15-May-2021 17:18
App is now out for Android. I have some invites if anyone is interested




Stu

Stu
Hammered
6647 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2708008 15-May-2021 17:20
Wouldn't mind having a look.




ajobbins
5050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2708009 15-May-2021 17:22
Stu: Wouldn't mind having a look.

 

DM me a mobile number and I can send an invite




