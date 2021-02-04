Anyone had a look at Clubhouse yet?
What are your thoughts?
Seems like a podcast/chat social media platform to me.
Could be pretty good if you can find the right person in the right room.
Making people wait to be invited is a good marketing strategy.
As a totally blind guy, I'm very interested in having a play for obvious reasons...it's audio only. If anyone has an invitation they can send me I'd appreciate it!
Will be interesting to see if the novelty wears off and the buzz dies down.
Jonathan
I just gave away my last invite, will get more soon so PM me your details and I'll flick one over as soon as I get them.
So... audio version of this ? https://www.omegle.com/
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
