ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


#281416 16-Feb-2021 16:51
What is the feeling about Chat/Messaging apps. I use Signal but lately have been getting tech articles for Delta Chat. Has anyone tried this app and if so how does it compare with Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp etc




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Linux
8924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657681 16-Feb-2021 17:09
The issue is not the app changing is the issue if no one is using it

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657687 16-Feb-2021 17:17
Of course that applies to every app but we could say the same about Signal a few years back. The question is does Delta offer improvements over other chat apps that might make it a viable contender down track.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

networkn
27159 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657693 16-Feb-2021 17:32
As much as I hate it, my family primarily uses FB messenger. I hate it less than I used to, but I hate whatsapp more.



FineWine
2307 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657694 16-Feb-2021 17:33
I recently did a comparison between WhatsApp and Skype because half our family (all sides) are on one or the other and only a small portion are on FaceTime.

 

It came to a head the other week because my brother & wifey are going caravanning for 2 months in the South Island (has now left) and being a bit tight fisted would rather wait for free Wifi than maybe going over his 3g/4g data allowance even though ALL family have a text/sms abilities. But he wants visual/audio which as we know can chew up data allowances.

 

So here was my comparsion. He has gone to WhatsApp and has forced me to do like wise.

 

---------------------------------------------------

 

So WhatsApp and Instagram are now owned by FaceBook. When WhatsApp was purchased in 2014 and Instagram in 2012, many countries especially in the EU put restrictions on FaceBooks use of these app's data collection. Well as you can guess FaceBook has slowly eroded those restrictions. WhatsApp user base is now over 2 billion vs Skype 1.3 billion and FaceBook 2.7 billion with Instagram 854.5 million. Skype has remained steady whilst WhatsApp has and is increasing monthly whilst FaceBook is declining mainly due to its decreased security, its data collection and ad targeting and general rubbish on it and very soon, I am guessing, Instagram will just fold into FaceBook.

 

 

 

So what are the pro’s and con’s of Skype vs WhatsApp

 

 

     

  1. Skype uses a single user ID vs WhatsApp uses the users phone number
  2. WhatsApp uses end to end encryption but remember it becomes unencrypted at either user end so always lock your phone when not being used.
  3. WhatsApp stores your chat & audio/video or photos/movies on your device which can be backed up to hard disk or the Cloud but it is unencrypted and also remember it will take up storage space on your iDevice
  4. Skype really does store data
  5. If set correctly in the settings only those on your iDevices contact list can contact you and you them when you approve them and either app
  6. WhatsApp does not store personal info (for how long that'mobs going to last is another question)
  7. WhatsApp users two-factor authentication, Skype does not, at this stage
  8. Both apps have the ability to group chat (WhatsApp = 256 and Skype = 50)
  9. Both are do not effect your mobile data whilst text messaging.
  10. Skype has the higher quality audio/video than WhatsApp which is known to echo and drop outs and poorer quality audio/video
  11. BUT you must remember that if you use the audio/video feature on either app outside of a WiFi area, in other words using your iDevices 3g/4g/5g facility (mobile phone) then you will be using your phones contract data allowance. 
  12. WhatsApp = 10-minute video call uses 5MB of mobile data.
  13. Skype = 10-minute video call uses 45 MB  of mobile data
  14. Skype will use the most data as it has the better quality audio/video
  15. If you send photo’s or videos then your data usage goes WAY up on either app
  16. Both apps have a mobile and desktop varieties
  17. Both apps can be used via windows or Apple web based browsers but the mobile apps are far superior.
  18. Both mobile apps can handover from mobile to desktop but to achieve this, both are a bit finicky. If you answer a call on one device stick to that device same when making a call. If you are near both your mobile and desktop I personally would answer or make a call on the desktop - your preference.
  19. From my research (not personal experience with WhatsApp) WhatsApp is easier to use on a mobile device whereas Skype is easier to use on a desktop
  20. ONLY DOWNLOAD EITHER APP (MOBILE OR DESKTOP) FROM YOUR DEVICES APP STORE OR THE APPS PARENT WEBSITE

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657702 16-Feb-2021 17:40
Thanks for your experience but to be honest Signal would do all you want and with much better protection. Anything outside of the Facebook empire head to be better




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

1101
3011 posts

Uber Geek


  #2658080 17-Feb-2021 09:46
How good the app is, is irrelevant.
What matters is who else is using it.

 

I use Viber , as the people I need to connect with also use Viber . It was 'decided' by those in charge to use Viber

 

Otherwise , txting is still more than sufficient for most things for me.

lchiu7
5685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659388 19-Feb-2021 08:44
As noted it's not how good they are but who is using them. I don't really care about end-to-end encryption since nothing I send is confidential.

 

So I end using

 

Wechat - because that's what my wife and family use and it can be used in China

 

Hangouts/Google Chat - because a few rels (ncluding my two kids) and friends use it . Note my two kids actually communicate with each other using FB Messenger

 

Viber - for just a small group of friends

 

SMS - for all business contacts since they all have SMS and anyway, who uses a social app for business comms? And now if they are on Android, I get Chat services in SMS




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 



bender84
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2662153 24-Feb-2021 12:02
FWIW, Current Chat Apps that I'm using...

Signal - for the bulk of my friends. (easier to on-board, overall user experience similar to WhatsApp)
Matrix/Element - Self hosted instance for internal use between close family members.
WeChat - for some friends and relations in China.
WhatsApp - for one friend (who is a fanatic of everything FB), would otherwise remove it from my phone in a heartbeat.

Personal (ideological) preference has been towards Matrix because I can self host and federate to other users on other Matrix servers.
The key draw backs to Matrix is the overall user experience still needs a bit of polish (in terms of on-boarding and usage) and it can be a challenge to set-up + maintain your own Matrix server (however, is not a requirement to participate - you can sign up for an account on any server with open registration)

