What is the feeling about Chat/Messaging apps. I use Signal but lately have been getting tech articles for Delta Chat. Has anyone tried this app and if so how does it compare with Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp etc
The issue is not the app changing is the issue if no one is using it
Of course that applies to every app but we could say the same about Signal a few years back. The question is does Delta offer improvements over other chat apps that might make it a viable contender down track.
As much as I hate it, my family primarily uses FB messenger. I hate it less than I used to, but I hate whatsapp more.
I recently did a comparison between WhatsApp and Skype because half our family (all sides) are on one or the other and only a small portion are on FaceTime.
It came to a head the other week because my brother & wifey are going caravanning for 2 months in the South Island (has now left) and being a bit tight fisted would rather wait for free Wifi than maybe going over his 3g/4g data allowance even though ALL family have a text/sms abilities. But he wants visual/audio which as we know can chew up data allowances.
So here was my comparsion. He has gone to WhatsApp and has forced me to do like wise.
So WhatsApp and Instagram are now owned by FaceBook. When WhatsApp was purchased in 2014 and Instagram in 2012, many countries especially in the EU put restrictions on FaceBooks use of these app's data collection. Well as you can guess FaceBook has slowly eroded those restrictions. WhatsApp user base is now over 2 billion vs Skype 1.3 billion and FaceBook 2.7 billion with Instagram 854.5 million. Skype has remained steady whilst WhatsApp has and is increasing monthly whilst FaceBook is declining mainly due to its decreased security, its data collection and ad targeting and general rubbish on it and very soon, I am guessing, Instagram will just fold into FaceBook.
So what are the pro’s and con’s of Skype vs WhatsApp
How good the app is, is irrelevant.
What matters is who else is using it.
I use Viber , as the people I need to connect with also use Viber . It was 'decided' by those in charge to use Viber
Otherwise , txting is still more than sufficient for most things for me.
As noted it's not how good they are but who is using them. I don't really care about end-to-end encryption since nothing I send is confidential.
So I end using
Wechat - because that's what my wife and family use and it can be used in China
Hangouts/Google Chat - because a few rels (ncluding my two kids) and friends use it . Note my two kids actually communicate with each other using FB Messenger
Viber - for just a small group of friends
SMS - for all business contacts since they all have SMS and anyway, who uses a social app for business comms? And now if they are on Android, I get Chat services in SMS
