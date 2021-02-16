I recently did a comparison between WhatsApp and Skype because half our family (all sides) are on one or the other and only a small portion are on FaceTime.

It came to a head the other week because my brother & wifey are going caravanning for 2 months in the South Island (has now left) and being a bit tight fisted would rather wait for free Wifi than maybe going over his 3g/4g data allowance even though ALL family have a text/sms abilities. But he wants visual/audio which as we know can chew up data allowances.

So here was my comparsion. He has gone to WhatsApp and has forced me to do like wise.

So WhatsApp and Instagram are now owned by FaceBook. When WhatsApp was purchased in 2014 and Instagram in 2012, many countries especially in the EU put restrictions on FaceBooks use of these app's data collection. Well as you can guess FaceBook has slowly eroded those restrictions. WhatsApp user base is now over 2 billion vs Skype 1.3 billion and FaceBook 2.7 billion with Instagram 854.5 million. Skype has remained steady whilst WhatsApp has and is increasing monthly whilst FaceBook is declining mainly due to its decreased security, its data collection and ad targeting and general rubbish on it and very soon, I am guessing, Instagram will just fold into FaceBook.

So what are the pro’s and con’s of Skype vs WhatsApp