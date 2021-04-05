Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Facebook data leaked 5-4-21
Batman

Mad Scientist
27897 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284175 5-Apr-2021 15:32
Send private message

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/04/tech/facebook-user-info-leaked/index.html

The personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686709 5-Apr-2021 15:45
Send private message

For context, this is the old data that was scraped in 2019 now being (re)published.

 

This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN Saturday.

 

 

alasta
5701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686710 5-Apr-2021 15:46
Send private message

I think what this highlights is that setting your privacy settings to "friends only" is really a false sense of security. If any of your friends, or Facebook themselves, gets compromised then anything you've put on Facebook is out there for the world to see regardless of whether you restricted it to friends only. 

MadEngineer
3032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686711 5-Apr-2021 15:52
Send private message

Or better, provide bogus info. You can be boss supreme of anony anonymous




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10994 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686714 5-Apr-2021 16:10
Send private message

This is on haveibeenpwned.com now: https://haveibeenpwned.com/PwnedWebsites#Facebook




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27897 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686739 5-Apr-2021 17:01
Send private message

It could have been a lot more interesting if FB had an Exes column.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

1101
3051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696961 23-Apr-2021 09:49
Send private message

MadEngineer: Or better, provide bogus info. You can be boss supreme of anony anonymous

 

Thats what I do , wherever I can.

 

Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth
Dont give your full name, make up or abbreviate your name.
And use a junk (2nd) gmail adress , & give that out when requested rather than your main email adress .
Never give them your real phone number .

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11952 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696967 23-Apr-2021 10:00
Send private message

1101:

 

Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth

 

 

<looks at Pornhub subscription>

 

I beg to differ :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



SirHumphreyAppleby
1975 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696969 23-Apr-2021 10:08
Send private message

1101:

 

Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth
Dont give your full name, make up or abbreviate your name.
And use a junk (2nd) gmail adress , & give that out when requested rather than your main email adress .
Never give them your real phone number .

 

 

A while ago I posted regarding a retailer demanding my full name to issue a refund, which I refused. The attitude of most, even on this forum, seems to be to just hand over the information on demand.

 

That particular retailer has fields on their Website for your name, date of birth and phone number. The date of birth is optional. I've had cases where the bank has requested my full name and date of birth as the only verification required to establish my identity. The also use the phone number, but that's easy to fake. They've always asked for additional details to perform transactions or make alterations, but handing over sufficient information to able to talk to someone on the phone and discuss transactions on my account, bugger that!

 

So yes, I use an abbreviated name, fake birthday when required, and per-site e-mail addresses where possible. Sadly, many sites won't accept a + in an e-mail address, so I typically use my old Orcon address in those cases.

frankv
5086 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697149 23-Apr-2021 12:16
Send private message

1101:

 

Never put in your true date of birth .

 

 

I like 1 April as a fake birthday.

 

 

Create new topic





