The personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say.
For context, this is the old data that was scraped in 2019 now being (re)published.
This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN Saturday.
I think what this highlights is that setting your privacy settings to "friends only" is really a false sense of security. If any of your friends, or Facebook themselves, gets compromised then anything you've put on Facebook is out there for the world to see regardless of whether you restricted it to friends only.
This is on haveibeenpwned.com now: https://haveibeenpwned.com/PwnedWebsites#Facebook
MadEngineer: Or better, provide bogus info. You can be boss supreme of anony anonymous
Thats what I do , wherever I can.
Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth
Dont give your full name, make up or abbreviate your name.
And use a junk (2nd) gmail adress , & give that out when requested rather than your main email adress .
Never give them your real phone number .
Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth
<looks at Pornhub subscription>
I beg to differ :D
Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth
Dont give your full name, make up or abbreviate your name.
And use a junk (2nd) gmail adress , & give that out when requested rather than your main email adress .
Never give them your real phone number .
A while ago I posted regarding a retailer demanding my full name to issue a refund, which I refused. The attitude of most, even on this forum, seems to be to just hand over the information on demand.
That particular retailer has fields on their Website for your name, date of birth and phone number. The date of birth is optional. I've had cases where the bank has requested my full name and date of birth as the only verification required to establish my identity. The also use the phone number, but that's easy to fake. They've always asked for additional details to perform transactions or make alterations, but handing over sufficient information to able to talk to someone on the phone and discuss transactions on my account, bugger that!
So yes, I use an abbreviated name, fake birthday when required, and per-site e-mail addresses where possible. Sadly, many sites won't accept a + in an e-mail address, so I typically use my old Orcon address in those cases.
Never put in your true date of birth .
I like 1 April as a fake birthday.