1101: Never put in your true date of birth . No website or internet/social media service needs your date of birth

Dont give your full name, make up or abbreviate your name.

And use a junk (2nd) gmail adress , & give that out when requested rather than your main email adress .

Never give them your real phone number .

A while ago I posted regarding a retailer demanding my full name to issue a refund, which I refused. The attitude of most, even on this forum, seems to be to just hand over the information on demand.

That particular retailer has fields on their Website for your name, date of birth and phone number. The date of birth is optional. I've had cases where the bank has requested my full name and date of birth as the only verification required to establish my identity. The also use the phone number, but that's easy to fake. They've always asked for additional details to perform transactions or make alterations, but handing over sufficient information to able to talk to someone on the phone and discuss transactions on my account, bugger that!

So yes, I use an abbreviated name, fake birthday when required, and per-site e-mail addresses where possible. Sadly, many sites won't accept a + in an e-mail address, so I typically use my old Orcon address in those cases.