Twitter is my only social network. Several months ago I decided to have a break for a while.

In the last couple of weeks I’ve re-fired up my account, only to find Twitter is now swamping my feed with promoted tweets. As fast as I can delete them, Twitter keep firing them back. It seems that every third or fourth tweet is now unwanted spam.

It never used to be like this.

Questions for other Twitter users

- have you also seen an exponential increase in spam tweets in recent months?

- is there anyway to stop these? (I’ve looked online and in Twitter settings but to no avail).

So before I permanently give up on Twitter for ever, is there anyway to permanently block these?