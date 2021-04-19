Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Social networks, social media, and tools Twitter's 'promoted' tweets swamping my feed
dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#284398 19-Apr-2021 18:59
Twitter is my only social network. Several months ago I decided to have a break for a while.

 

In the last couple of weeks I’ve re-fired up my account, only to find Twitter is now swamping my feed with promoted tweets. As fast as I can delete them, Twitter keep firing them back. It seems that every third or fourth tweet is now unwanted spam.

 

It never used to be like this.

 

Questions for other Twitter users

 

- have you also seen an exponential increase in spam tweets in recent months?

 

- is there anyway to stop these? (I’ve looked online and in Twitter settings but to no avail).

 

So before I permanently give up on Twitter for ever, is there anyway to permanently block these?

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11987 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694981 19-Apr-2021 19:17
Not really, I'm getting tweets semi-regularly from a band I follow as "sponsored" ones but apart from that seems clear.

 

 




josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2694982 19-Apr-2021 19:18
How are you using Twitter? Perhaps a paid app will solve your problem. I use Tweetbot for iPhone. I have gladly bought the app several times over the past years. It shows no ads. It shows no promoted tweets. It shows tweets in chronological order with the newest at the top.
There’s a number of good apps out there, perhaps one will work better for you.

Cheers,
Joseph

lurker
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2694983 19-Apr-2021 19:23
Yeah on mobile an alternate app does the job nicely. I would like to use Twitter on PC but it's atrocious



richms
25247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695006 19-Apr-2021 20:23
If you hide them, another will appear when you scroll.




Richard rich.ms

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2695008 19-Apr-2021 20:32
josephhinvest: How are you using Twitter? Perhaps a paid app will solve your problem. I use Tweetbot for iPhone. I have gladly bought the app several times over the past years. It shows no ads. It shows no promoted tweets. It shows tweets in chronological order with the newest at the top.
There’s a number of good apps out there, perhaps one will work better for you.

Cheers,
Joseph

 

Thanks, I have subscribed to Tweetbot on 7 day trial, will see how it goes.

dafman

3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2696776 22-Apr-2021 18:10
josephhinvest: How are you using Twitter? Perhaps a paid app will solve your problem. I use Tweetbot for iPhone. I have gladly bought the app several times over the past years. It shows no ads. It shows no promoted tweets. It shows tweets in chronological order with the newest at the top.
There’s a number of good apps out there, perhaps one will work better for you.

Cheers,
Joseph

 

Thanks, Tweetbot saved my sanity!

 

I purchased a year for $12, but have got my money’s worth after two days of no-ads and no-promoted tweets (dished up every second or third tweet!).

