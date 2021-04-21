Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WhatsApp Ts & Cs - are they still changing?
PolicyGuy

#284432 21-Apr-2021 17:14
Back in January, there was a lot of angst about Facebook changing the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp use to 'integrate' WhatsApp into the Facebook environment.

 

Then there was an announcement of a three-months delay - I think to 1st 15th May.

 

  • What is the status of this?
  • Has Facebook quietly walked back from this?
  • If not, when is the actual implementation date, and will users get a "you must accept the new Ts & Cs" click-though or will it just happen without notification?

If they're going ahead, I'm going to delete WhatsApp off my devices, after sending "goodbye, please use Signal" messages - most of my contacts have already switched, but some can't be bothered

 

 

 

Edit: corrected start date

ANglEAUT
  #2696244 21-Apr-2021 20:19
Would also like to know the status of this.

 

Ww had one hold out in a group chat that was not willing to switch, so we are still using WA. 😢

 

 




xpd

  #2696257 21-Apr-2021 21:17
I've binned WA, only knew one person actively using it.

 

No more t and c bs to worry about.

 

 




mattwnz
  #2696259 21-Apr-2021 21:24
Seems to have wide usage with real estate agents with their processes, such as when they get an offer etc..



timmmay
  #2696260 21-Apr-2021 21:26
Many people I know use Whatsapp - family, friends, work people, etc. I suspect the T&C thing got blown out of proportion, but great but not the end of the world. I'd prefer to leave and use something like Signal but the installed userbase makes it more difficult. I don't really want to have to teach my parents to use another app.

dfnt
  #2696264 21-Apr-2021 21:32
I asked my friends (who I talked to most often) and family to use Signal if they wanted to contact me, and I was surprised everyone was happy to oblige. My parents picked up Signal with ease, they're in their late 70's but both long time iPhone users so wasn't too difficult for them.

 

Deleted my WhatsApp account not long after. I don't have any social media accounts, and WhatsApp was that last one really with their ties to Facebook so I'm glad to be rid of that.

noroad
  #2696459 22-Apr-2021 08:25
I did the same and actively use both the mobile and desktop app. If you set Signal to be the default messaging app on your mobile it seamlessly moves between text (contacts that don't have Signal) and secure messaging. I no longer use whatsapp, never used FB messenger and everything works nicely. being able to use the full size desktop app for both text and video is a real bonus.

