Back in January, there was a lot of angst about Facebook changing the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp use to 'integrate' WhatsApp into the Facebook environment.

Then there was an announcement of a three-months delay - I think to 1st 15th May.

What is the status of this?

Has Facebook quietly walked back from this?

If not, when is the actual implementation date, and will users get a "you must accept the new Ts & Cs" click-though or will it just happen without notification?

If they're going ahead, I'm going to delete WhatsApp off my devices, after sending "goodbye, please use Signal" messages - most of my contacts have already switched, but some can't be bothered