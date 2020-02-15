I had been using EPG Collector V4.0. When I tried to install V4.3, the installation started normally, then a window appeared with the message "The older version of EPG Collector cannot be removed". Then the install stops and reverses. The old version has been removed with Geek Uninstaller. The registry has been cleaned with Ooregeditor. All references to EPG Collector and Geekzone removed. Now I don't have EPG Collector and no other version works. Any help would be appreciated.

Windows 7 Home Premium 64 bit.