So in short.

I had an very old installation of windows 10 installed.

I had HDHomeRun Setup installed and had an old previous configuration done.

I had previous epg collector setup working as good as it could without ever touching it.

Now here's the kicker.

If you like me have reinstalled windows or is just brand new to epg collector in about trying to setup with hdhomerun dvb-c tuners and totally forgot about the setup issues look no further, because this is annoying and freaking DUMB!

You will fail massive and get grey hair for the next 2 days until you just start doing random bullsh!t and hope for it to work.

In short You need HdhomeRun setup file

https://www.silicondust.com/support/downloads/

https://download.silicondust.com/hdhomerun/hdhomerun_windows.exe

Install and and run the it (ITS VERY IMPORTANT TO RUN IT AND DO CONFIG - Not enough just to install it)



Now the most important part here is to go to

Configuration select location and select BDA Compatibility Mode to any besides default. I picked Windows Media Center







For some reason epg collector cannot find any tuners before this is done.

Voila now start epg collector and dvb-c will show up.



You can go back to hdhomerun setup and change it back to default settings if you wish, it does not matter( I think the kicker is that it actually installs some drivers when touching this settings on the machine)

I had old .ini file saved from epg collector, which showed up but will crash the program right away and give errors left and right.

That also occurred when not using the old saved file.

So maybe this is a bug in epg collector that needs to be addressed, I of course did not save any of the errors logs.