Hi,



I am looking to purchase my daughter a Chromebook for Intermediate next year.



She is set on a 2in1 flip type Chromebook as she has used my ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C434TA ( Fantastic Chromebook but overkill for intermediate )



I am trying to weigh up the difference between ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C214MA and Lenovo-300E-G2-Flip



Does anyone have any experience or suggestions?



Thanks!