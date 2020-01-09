Not sure if this is the right place to post if not please move to appropriate place.

I am having sign in issues on Google with this message coming up.

I have checked the activity and it is me but not sure how to stop the messages coming up.

Thanks

Sign-in attempt was blocked

b****@gmail.com Someone just used your password to try to sign in to your account from a non-Google app. Google blocked them, but you should check what happened. Review your account activity to make sure that no one else has access.