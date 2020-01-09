Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsChromium OS and Google Chrome OSGoogle sign in issues


451 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262192 9-Jan-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Not sure if this is the right place to post if not please move to appropriate place.

 

I am having sign in issues on Google with this message coming up.

 

I have checked the activity and it is me but not sure how to stop the messages coming up.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Sign-in attempt was blocked

 

b****@gmail.com Someone just used your password to try to sign in to your account from a non-Google app. Google blocked them, but you should check what happened. Review your account activity to make sure that no one else has access.

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
65229 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389065 9-Jan-2020 14:23
Send private message quote this post

You might have an old app that doesn't comply with the new rules for secure access - Outlook or other services not using oauth?




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 



451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389069 9-Jan-2020 14:26
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: You might have an old app that doesn't comply with the new rules for secure access - Outlook or other services not using oauth?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

What is oauth and not sure how to go about checking ?

 
 
 
 


2401 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2389094 9-Jan-2020 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Some applications are not secure enough for Google so you have to set up an alternative password if you are using 2FA

 

See:

 

https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/185833?hl=en

 

What are you trying to login from which is having issues? Do you have 2FA on?

 

 

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
65229 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389095 9-Jan-2020 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Do you use your Google account on any other service - like POP/SMTP to access email using username/password? Those services are being phased out and would trigger the " Someone just used your password to try to sign in to your account from a non-Google app" message.

 

Are you using a "known network" (such as home or office) or are you connecting from a new location (hotel, cafe)?




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.