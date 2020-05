I think there's at least a couple who have a Samsung Chromebook. My daughter's is the Plus V2, and the stylus is now broken - very flimsy device, really.

Has anybody got any idea what to use as a replacement? Will any from the Note series work with this?

Keen to try a Wacom EMR one, but I can't find one available. Amazon is shipping very little to NZ at the moment.

TIA