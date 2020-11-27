I am using the above Chromebook. Picked up a cheap USB-C hub from Ali to connect to an external monitor via HDMI.

The Chromebook recognises the display but there is no image no matter what settings I try. And if I set it to be extended desktop I can drag screens to it but they become inaccessible since I can't see them. The monitor supports up to 1920x1080 but I would have thought in say mirroring mode, it would show the lower resolution of the CB and in extended desktop show whatever resolution it was capable of.,

The hub works okay with a Macbook Pro connected to a monitor over DVI using a DVI to HDMI adapter and a HDMI to HDMI cable.

The USB-C port also works fine on the Chromebook when connected via a USB-C to VGA adapter to the VGA port on the monitor.

Are Chromebooks a but picky about what adapters they support? Is there anything else I could try?