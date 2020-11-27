Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chromium OS and Google Chrome OS Lenovo Chromebook Duet and USB-C hub - no display on external monitor
lchiu7

5720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280114 27-Nov-2020 09:55
I am using the above Chromebook. Picked up a cheap USB-C hub from Ali to connect to an external monitor via HDMI.

 

The Chromebook recognises the display but there is no image no matter what settings I try. And if I set it to be extended desktop I can drag screens to it but they become inaccessible since I can't see them. The monitor supports up to 1920x1080 but I would have thought in say mirroring mode, it would show the lower resolution of the CB and in extended desktop show whatever resolution it was capable of.,

 

The hub works okay with a Macbook Pro connected to a monitor over DVI using a DVI to HDMI adapter and a HDMI to HDMI cable.

 

The USB-C port also works fine on the Chromebook when connected via a USB-C to VGA adapter to the VGA port on the monitor.

 

Are Chromebooks a but picky about what adapters they support? Is there anything else I could try?




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

gzt

gzt
13511 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2615186 2-Dec-2020 22:41
No idea. I'd look at the monitor OSD menu for odd switches like MHL or MST. I think these will make no difference to HDMI on the other hand monitors can be weird and switches can have unexpected side effects.

lchiu7

5720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2615187 2-Dec-2020 22:44
gzt: No idea. I'd look at the monitor OSD menu for odd switches like MHL or MST. I think these will make no difference to HDMI on the other hand monitors can be weird and switches can have unexpected side effects.

 

Turned out to be a flaky USBC hub as another one I purchased off Trademe works fine. But what is strange the one that doesn't work with the Chromebook works okay with a Mac. Less sensitive?




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Oblivian
6589 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2615192 2-Dec-2020 23:19
Potentially A thunderbird support difference between them?

 

Apple being the pioneer of micro-DP/hdmi over USB-C and all that.

 

Not sure about outside Windows, (they tend to have lots of examples) but thunderbolt firmware often fix HDMI and dock connectivity, so suggest check for updated firmware that possibly mentions



cyril7
8714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2615266 3-Dec-2020 07:30
Just as an aside I have a lenovo chromebook with 14" FHD, love it, I also have a number of usb-c to hdmi adapters all cheap models from pbtech, never had an issue

Cyril

lchiu7

5720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2615383 3-Dec-2020 09:02
cyril7: Just as an aside I have a lenovo chromebook with 14" FHD, love it, I also have a number of usb-c to hdmi adapters all cheap models from pbtech, never had an issue

Cyril

 

My faulty one came from AliExpress!  The one that works came from Trademe. Anyway I am seeking a refund for the Ali one. If you bought from PBTech at least you have some comeback.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Batwing
581 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2623132 17-Dec-2020 10:10
Never got video out to work consistently with USB c dock on asus c302ca. No issues with same dock on windows laptop. Chromebook detects the display but multiple displays do not detect any signal
.

lchiu7

5720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2623159 17-Dec-2020 10:51
As I mentioned in my previous post the USBC adapter that I got from trade me seems to be fine. It must be a very sensitive protocol because the adapter that came from AliExpress doesn't work on my Chromebook but works on a MacBook pro.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 



Batwing
581 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2623164 17-Dec-2020 11:02
Yep totally agreeing with your point, wondering if the protocol is hit and miss or whether it's chromeos implementation or a bit of both

