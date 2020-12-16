Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google buys NeverWare (CloudReady)
#280460 16-Dec-2020 10:33
For those of you running CloudReady (Android on Intel hardware) - Google has bought the company behind it. They have now an updated FAQ here

 

TLDR: nothing changes for now in terms of availability and support.




  #2622639 16-Dec-2020 11:57
Although Cloud ready was always a few version behind and didn't support Android Apps it was a good way to give rebirth to old kit. I feel now it will be gone in 5....4....3.....2.....

  #2623114 17-Dec-2020 09:04
Google recently shut down a service that I found really handy; Trusted Contacts. Their excuse was that people could just use the "share my location" feature in Google Maps, but it doesn't do the same thing as Trusted Contacts used to do. Sure I can use Google Maps to see where my partner is but she has to ok the request before I can see her location. In Trusted Contacts she had 5 minutes to respond and if she didn't (eg her phone was off or she couldn't use her phone for some other reason) then Trusted Contacts would automatically show me her current location or last known location.

 

I hate the way Google shuts down services willy-nilly.

