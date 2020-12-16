MikeB4: I feel now it will be gone in 5....4....3.....2.....

Google recently shut down a service that I found really handy; Trusted Contacts. Their excuse was that people could just use the "share my location" feature in Google Maps, but it doesn't do the same thing as Trusted Contacts used to do. Sure I can use Google Maps to see where my partner is but she has to ok the request before I can see her location. In Trusted Contacts she had 5 minutes to respond and if she didn't (eg her phone was off or she couldn't use her phone for some other reason) then Trusted Contacts would automatically show me her current location or last known location.

I hate the way Google shuts down services willy-nilly.