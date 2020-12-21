Ive had to switch from FF to Chrome as one app went belly up on FF. Then another. One app (Citrix based) and one web apps, just an in network URL . My issue is that I imported the bookmarks, set up the tabs for my apps, PW weren't able to be imported so done them, logged in, chose the save option. Today I startup, some work, some want a login and PW, some that use the same login but use the PW from the other same login, frustrating as.

I WFH, use Citrix.

I had one where I went to the PW Manager, removed one UN/PW setting and now it wont ask me again, so I can re save. (Admittedly it was in the never ask but but I removed it from Password Manager.)

Can I blow it all away and start over?