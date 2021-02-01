Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsChromium OS and Google Chrome OSHow to move bulk Gmail to another Google account
steve2222

454 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281130 1-Feb-2021 12:38
Send private message

I would like to move some of my emails (Gmail) from one Google account to another.

 

The emails I wish to transfer are ALL the emails in various 'Labels' (Gmails name for Folders).

 

There are probably 3,000 odd emails in about 10 Labels. To make it clear, every email within those 10 Labels needs to be moved.

 

I have seen various options on the web, but I have found nothing that preserves the Label assigned to that email ie it will transfer the email to another Google account but without the attached Label assigned to that email.

 

 

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
richms
25286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2645227 1-Feb-2021 13:22
Send private message

In the past I used thunderbird and set up both accounts with imap and dragged across. Labels are folders to imap so it seemed to copy the one that I dragged it from over ok. If you label with multiple things then that will not work tho.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
frankv
5117 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2645331 1-Feb-2021 15:54
Send private message

I think Gmail lets you set up aliases? So if your account is abc@gmail.com, then email sent to xyz+abc@gmail.com will also go there.

 

So, at the receiving end, set up one alias per label, and filter incoming emails to automatically add label e.g. xyz if it was addressed to xyz+abc@gmail.com. At the sending end, select all the emails with label xyz and forward them to xyz+abc@gmail.com. Rinse and repeat.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 