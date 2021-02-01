I would like to move some of my emails (Gmail) from one Google account to another.

The emails I wish to transfer are ALL the emails in various 'Labels' (Gmails name for Folders).

There are probably 3,000 odd emails in about 10 Labels. To make it clear, every email within those 10 Labels needs to be moved.

I have seen various options on the web, but I have found nothing that preserves the Label assigned to that email ie it will transfer the email to another Google account but without the attached Label assigned to that email.

Any suggestions?

Thanks