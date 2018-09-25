Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


#240776 25-Sep-2018 17:29
I started a VR arcade called 'The VR Club' in Takapuna, Auckland. Funnily enough I actually dismissed the idea right here on Geekzone almost two years ago, but obviously came around on it in a big way.

 

I was hooked on VR back when I got my own Vive in early 2017, and that same day some neighbourhood kids I had never met before were knocking on the door to play with it! That was when I knew it would be popular. I toyed with the idea of a small popup at my local community hall, then found that there was already an arcade running in Mt Roskill, so I worked there for a short stint. I've now been open for business with my own arcade for two months and have seen wonderful growth and community feedback already.

 

What does worry me though is being able to pay the bills. While my prices are fairly high it's no less value than other arcades, and being able to provide multiplayer games in an open and welcoming environment (as opposed to a dark cybercafe dungeon), and the relatively high prices to get VR at home (still), and the addictive nature of VR and many of the games, means I've already got repeat customers and regulars.

 

Marketing is my biggest weakness. I have very little budget left over for it and it often feels like I'm shooting blindly hoping something will stick. Plus I'm working there myself 80+ hours a week so I don't have much time go door-knocking.

 

I am also a bit of a dev myself, animation specifically. I've got two VR games in the works, one of which is the Half-Life 2 VR mod. If you're an old-school gamer you'll surely have fond memories blasting the combine! Swinging that crowbar in VR with your actual arms is incredibly satisfying. My arcade will be the first place in the world you'll be able to try it out ahead of its general public release, so if you're keen be sure to keep an eye on my facebook page. Hopefully it's ok to put a small plug here for it! Just search 'thevrclub' and it should pop up.

 

Any ideas and feedback especially for marketing would be great, or if you just want to chat about VR definitely hit me up!

Coil
6614 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2096306 25-Sep-2018 17:32
Heya,

 

 

 

Sounds epic! When I get a chance ill pop in over the next few weeks and you'll know when you see me lol! I live down the road in Devo so its close as. I am sure the boys would be keen to as well!

Cheers

 

Tim

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2096307 25-Sep-2018 17:32
Interesting start up, Hows the headcrabs coming along?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2096308 25-Sep-2018 17:33
Coil:

 

When I get a chance ill pop in over the next few weeks and you'll know when you see me lol! 

 

 

@OP run the moment you see him ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



surfisup1000
5094 posts

Uber Geek


  #2096309 25-Sep-2018 17:33
Awesome, best of luck!

petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2096311 25-Sep-2018 17:35
Coil:

 

Heya,

 

 

 

Sounds epic! When I get a chance ill pop in over the next few weeks and you'll know when you see me lol! I live down the road in Devo so its close as. I am sure the boys would be keen to as well!

Cheers

 

Tim

 

 

Sweet! Definitely keen to meet some fellow geekzoners and chat about tech stuff :)

petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2096315 25-Sep-2018 17:38
hio77:

 

Interesting start up, Hows the headcrabs coming along?

 

 

Wish I could say in more detail, I haven't actually played a build in months! Everyone has been working on separate forks and they're just now merging them together. So the official ETA is still "soon" (it's been coming soon since 2014 though). But personally I do think it really will be soon, maybe even this year. Don't quote me on that!

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2096317 25-Sep-2018 17:40
petes117:

 

hio77:

 

Interesting start up, Hows the headcrabs coming along?

 

 

Wish I could say in more detail, I haven't actually played a build in months! Everyone has been working on separate forks and they're just now merging them together. So the official ETA is still "soon" (it's been coming soon since 2014 though). But personally I do think it really will be soon, maybe even this year. Don't quote me on that!

 

 

sounds like you all need to be renamed to gaben ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2096320 25-Sep-2018 17:41
hio77:

 

petes117:

 

hio77:

 

Interesting start up, Hows the headcrabs coming along?

 

 

Wish I could say in more detail, I haven't actually played a build in months! Everyone has been working on separate forks and they're just now merging them together. So the official ETA is still "soon" (it's been coming soon since 2014 though). But personally I do think it really will be soon, maybe even this year. Don't quote me on that!

 

 

sounds like you all need to be renamed to gaben ;)

 

 

Well you know, these things... they take time ;)

Coil
6614 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2096327 25-Sep-2018 17:52
hio77:

petes117:


hio77:


Interesting start up, Hows the headcrabs coming along?



Wish I could say in more detail, I haven't actually played a build in months! Everyone has been working on separate forks and they're just now merging them together. So the official ETA is still "soon" (it's been coming soon since 2014 though). But personally I do think it really will be soon, maybe even this year. Don't quote me on that!



sounds like you all need to be renamed to gaben ;)




And I was sitting here thinking. “Why has Troy asked about head lice if all things”

pctek
807 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2105700 10-Oct-2018 16:19
petes117:

 

I started a VR arcade

 

an open and welcoming environment (as opposed to a dark cybercafe dungeon

 

 don't have much time go door-knocking.

 

I kinda like dark dungeon atmospheres.....

 

 

 

Adds to the ambience.

 

 

 

Door-knocking? Never works.

 

You have a website like the other one? Do so...also get the local paper to do an ad/write-up on you. Costs but worth it.

 

And of course promote it on the forums, GPforums too...

 

 

 

Where, what, when, what games?
Son is into the VR arcades, details???

 

 

 

 

petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2105815 10-Oct-2018 18:11
pctek:

 

I kinda like dark dungeon atmospheres.....

 

 

 

Adds to the ambience.

 

 

 

Door-knocking? Never works.

 

You have a website like the other one? Do so...also get the local paper to do an ad/write-up on you. Costs but worth it.

 

And of course promote it on the forums, GPforums too...

 

 

 

Where, what, when, what games?
Son is into the VR arcades, details???

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's called The VR Club, in Takapuna. The website is www.vrclub.co.nz which has all the info on game selection (I update the menu monthly, adding new games and removing the unpopular ones). There's almost 30 games now. I offer a "walk the plank" game, called Richie's Plank Experience, completely free for first time customers.

 

Can take online bookings, I have group discounts, and even have monthly membership subscriptions available as better value for regular customers with exclusive perks (and occasionally I'll test new games with members). I do bday parties/corporate functions, ran a VR eSports tournament in August, will be taking part in the local "active aging expo" for seniors next month, and the christmas carnival in December.

 

You're right I need to post on more forums, GPforums is another good one. Yep local papers are expensive which is why I haven't done it yet haha

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11990 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2106024 11-Oct-2018 07:48
Pity I dont work in Takapuna anymore, I'd have been in pretty often as it looks like you are next door to where I was located :D

 

Might round up the troops and pop in one day :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

grayskull
161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2106083 11-Oct-2018 09:56
looks cool, I might try bring my 8 year old son there in the next few days and check it out. 

petes117

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2106821 12-Oct-2018 15:29
xpd:

 

Pity I dont work in Takapuna anymore, I'd have been in pretty often as it looks like you are next door to where I was located :D

 

Might round up the troops and pop in one day :)

 

 

 

 

grayskull:

 

looks cool, I might try bring my 8 year old son there in the next few days and check it out. 

 

 

 

 

Awesome, hope to see you guys here one day soon!

 

 

 

pctek:

 

And of course promote it on the forums, GPforums too...

 

 

I posted about the my arcade on GPforums, and wow most of the responses I got were downright hostile

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11990 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2106837 12-Oct-2018 15:46
petes117:

 

I posted about the my arcade on GPforums, and wow most of the responses I got were downright hostile

 

 

LOL, yeah, theyre a different breed there ;) The guys I have met from there are generally good, its the younger ones who bite :-p

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

