ForumsStartupsperfume business
nzwhiffy

25 posts

Geek


#242752 12-Nov-2018 16:47
Hi folks,

 

By profession i am a software developer and working in this field from past 10 years.
Apart from my usual job, I collect perfumes as my hobby. I also make perfumes and recently wanted to run an experiment by selling perfumes. I had hard time to buy some unique brands which encouraged me to run my online perfume shop with unique collection from different houses.

 

I would also love to help if someone wanting to buy a perfume and having hard time to select which one will suit your personality etc.

 

I have just finished the website (https://whiffy.co.nz). Just wanted to share my website and would love to hear from you guys in regards to any suggestions or improvements.

 

Cheers!

Lias
4286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2124352 12-Nov-2018 18:40
Couple of things.

 

Appreciate that English is a second language, but the grammar on your website isn't great in places. Combined with the lack of any registered company details, I suspect many people might assume your site is dodgy. I'd definitely consider registering a company and get it's details shown on the site, and maybe get someone with excellent English grammar to proofread it? I'm pretty sure registering a company is only around $100, so not a huge expense and it tends to give people peace of mind.




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10836 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2124397 12-Nov-2018 19:00
Website dosennt work for me - loads, but then get your logo spinning in middle of screen and thats it, cant click anything. So thats a put off for me sorry. (Not that I look at perfumes :) )

 

Using Version 70.0.3538.77 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Win 10.

 

What I can see tho is a little disturbing....  the return and exchange text.... shouldnt you be sourcing from legit suppliers anyway, rather than letting your customers find dodgy goods ? 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


nzwhiffy

25 posts

Geek


  #2124484 12-Nov-2018 22:32
@Lias Ya i am getting someone to proofread the website. Company Registration is also underway. 

 

 

 

Thank you for your valuable comments.

 

 

 

 

nzwhiffy

25 posts

Geek


  #2124490 12-Nov-2018 22:43
@xpd its bit slow due to high latency. Its average 205ms from Auckland, i am planning to move somewhere in Sydney, hopefully next month. That should resolve it.

 

Thank you for your time mate.

nzwhiffy

25 posts

Geek


  #2605381 17-Nov-2020 12:58
Finally the website has been updated!

