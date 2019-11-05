Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 259988 5-Nov-2019 01:42
Hi

 

Not sure if this is the right forum but I thought I would post it anyway.

 


I am creating an Industry Integrity Rating Scale which is similar to credit reporting, but its for consumers to use.

 

I am listing industries like corporations, banks, government and businesses both large and small and am giving them a grade based on their integrity and conduct.

 

So I have something to base a score on (which will be from A+ to F) will come from people who have done business with the organisation.

 

I am wondering what the best way to incentivise people to submit informtion to it, say if they have had a good or bad experience with the business, they could provide information to the system, which I would then assign the business a grade and anyone who wants to know if the business is credible they subscribe to my website or whatever and they are provided a copy of the report.

 

Its different to what a normal business credit report is from, say DnB (Illion) or Equifax because with my rating scale the public get to submit the informtion, and the rating is based on credibility and conduct.

 

Any ideas appreciated, thanks

 

Ford

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2348359 5-Nov-2019 07:12
The problem with any 'community' rating system is inherent bias and stupidity.

 

Users are much more inclined to share their negative experience than the positive and post based on feelings rather than facts. Certain industries also attract more complaints than others.

 

Take a look at almost any product on Amazon and you will find ratings based on the transaction/shipping, not the product, or worse, reviews where people claim the product wasn't what they expected, because they didn't research the purchase properly.

 

When PB Tech was listed as one of the most complained about companies a few years ago, I didn't question my buying decisions, rather I took it as a sign of achievement. I have watched the company grow from a tiny shop in Panmure to a major nationwide operation. I've never had issues, because I know what I'm buying and how to deal with any faults - I go in with all the information necessary to support a DOA or warrany issue. Your average consumer has a minor issue with their device and suddenly the retailer becomes the target.

 

There's nothing like being annoyed with a company to prompt you to bad-mouth them on the Internet, or free stuff in exchange for copious amounts of poor-quality feedback.

 

If you were to launch such a site, I'd expect it to be moderated (bad English rejected!), fact checked and evaluated by a team of people with knowledge of consumer and general civil law. If it's just based on numbers, I'm not going to give it any credit. There may well be cases where a single event should be sufficient to blacklist a company (I can think of a few), while in the majority of cases the business should be given the benefit of the doubt unless basic rights are clearly being breached.

  # 2348364 5-Nov-2019 07:58
IMHO you only need to look at hotel reviews to see how poorly review sites can actually function in the real world. People very rarely ever take time to write about good experiences and only want to rant.

 
 
 
 


  # 2348416 5-Nov-2019 10:48
This story has been around in the last couple of days: "Influencer gives restaurant a one star review to restaurant for not giving them a discount".

 

There are entitled people out there that will give bad reviews just because of some subjective right they have - despited everything in the service or product being of top quality.




  # 2348456 5-Nov-2019 12:31
"I thought that she would be greatful for the free advertising but when the cheque came there was literally no discount at all."

 

Apparently "free" doesn't mean what I thought it meant...



  # 2348619 5-Nov-2019 20:26
OK great, thanks for those

 

Yes the information will be fact checked and if negative submissions are received and verified, the company will be contacted and asked to look into their practices, and if they take the appropriate actions, then they would come up the scale which reflects their desire to change their behaviour. The rating scale doesn't post reviews on the internet. Its done internally like credit reporting is, you only get the information once you subscribe.

 

Good example with the restaurant, might have been different if the restaurant had stated first that a discount would be applied or if it was part of the service, and then they just didn't provide it. That would have earned them a negative review on my rating scale. The diners review as it stands appears to be an opinion based review. Unless the restaurant made a promise of a discount, then there is nothing wrong with their conduct.

 

I see the point with getting the legals right. Because there is so many varied opinions about conduct on the internet my rating scale is to establish something that is at least, believeable. With my collaborators I will establish some rules or guidelines in terms of conduct and integrity.

 

The rating scale is to make it easy for people to understand. Think about how the traffic lights help to create order out of the chaotic traffic flows. when people subscribe they will be able to access the information to support the rating I gave the business that the consumer is enquiring about.

 

The grades will stand for some violation of conduct or standard or good behaviour. For example A+ and you will have been given that rating because you are a business with outstanding customer service, conduct and integrity. At the other end of the scale an F rating means Fraud or a criminal action.

 

The idea is to lift the standard of business conduct in NZ.

 

In my letter to Equifax, I have told them about the rating scale, amongst other matters. They are sending me a reply to my letter.

 

 

 

Ford

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2379227 20-Dec-2019 15:12
. . .

 

"Think about how the traffic lights help to create order out of the chaotic traffic flows."

 

This analogy works because the answer to complex right-of-way arguments was three coloured lights set to simple timers. Traffic in reviews also faces complexity, which is why the approach taken by TripAdvisor bears some scrutiny - using AI to flag false reviews.

 

Of 66 million 2018 reviews, 14 million or 2.1 percent - less than most polling margins - were exposed by their algo-thingymi-whatsits to be fake, see:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/travel-troubles/115911867/tripadvisor-fake-reviews-report-reveals-14-million-fake-reviews-submitted

As for incentivising, everyone wants the truth, but nobody wants to pay for it.

 

Customers want a reliable source of review, but baulk at paying a month worth of coffee to access services such as Consumer NZ, thereby missing out on potentially thousands in savings. On the other hand, review start-ups want community content, but do not want to place community content creators at the start of the food chain, lest they scare off so-called angel investors, mostly looking for the next lucrative pump and dump.

 

In between those two extremes of cost-avoidance, is some complex blend that not just recognises but rewards users and creators. 

 

Edit: 14 not 1.4 million 
Edit 2: right the first time, 1.4 million not 14 million, brain fuzz sorry

 

. . .

