Hi

Not sure if this is the right forum but I thought I would post it anyway.



I am creating an Industry Integrity Rating Scale which is similar to credit reporting, but its for consumers to use.

I am listing industries like corporations, banks, government and businesses both large and small and am giving them a grade based on their integrity and conduct.

So I have something to base a score on (which will be from A+ to F) will come from people who have done business with the organisation.

I am wondering what the best way to incentivise people to submit informtion to it, say if they have had a good or bad experience with the business, they could provide information to the system, which I would then assign the business a grade and anyone who wants to know if the business is credible they subscribe to my website or whatever and they are provided a copy of the report.

Its different to what a normal business credit report is from, say DnB (Illion) or Equifax because with my rating scale the public get to submit the informtion, and the rating is based on credibility and conduct.

Any ideas appreciated, thanks

Ford