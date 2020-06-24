Hi all,

This particular forum doesn't see a lot of action but I would certainly appreciate some feedback from anyone who might have suggestions regarding a website I've just built & put online.

I've worked in the photography/videography space for a long time but my post-covid plan is to help anyone who's thinking of selling their home (greater Wgtn region), by providing them with high quality photos and a video that they can then get straight onto trademe or facebook. The video would be a more artistic look at their home/features and have the owners themselves fronting a portion of it to tell the viewers what they love about the house/suburb/surroundings (not just a walk through with a camera held in front of me).

The realestate projects I've already worked on have been for agents who also work on their own profile in the video, so I can't show any of that as samples of work, but hopefully I'll soon have a good sample video that I can place on the website (at the moment I just have some house only footage).

I've used free web s/w 'Mobirise' to create the site - it seems pretty good and is responsive to different devices but it does do a few odd things with formatting depending on the device. This could be my inexperience with using the s/w. I also have zero experience with SEO.

I'm just about to start paying for some advertising and maybe Google Ads to try and drive people to the site, but if anyone can see something that should be changed before I do that, then I'd be glad of any input - thanks

privatesale.nz

Thanks.

Mike Clare