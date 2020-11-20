Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fixify.NZ - a platform for connecting fixers to broken stuff
Ashlin

Geek


#279982 20-Nov-2020 10:57
Hi all,

 

I've created a platform for selling and buying broken stuff. A place for everything to do with fixing and repair.

 

My Background

 

I've been a part-time hobby fixer for many years, mainly electronics but will use a screwdriver to attack pretty much anything. I've always been frustrated in trying to find good stuff to fix up, as well as good parts for fixing them. Sure, Trademe has all sorts of stuff on it but it's hard to find the broken things in amongst the 1000s of other listings.

 

So I decided to create my own site, just for broken stuff. No new stuff ... no 'working fine' with scratches stuff... just stuff that needs fixing.

 

Full circle

 

The world is now realising that the old ‘linear’ economic model is not sustainable and we need to move to a ‘circular’ economic model as quickly as possible.
A linear economy is one where we take natural resources, make something, use it, then throw it in the rubbish, polluting in the process. A circular economy is one in which we use a cycle of making, using, reusing, remaking, recycling and making again.

 

Fixers

 

Fixers are the truly amazing people who fix, repair, hack, modify and refurbish things that are broken, faulty or no longer usable. Fixers breathe life into faulty, broken and discarded things so others can enjoy them. Fixers are an important part of the reuse stage in a circular economy, fixing things that would otherwise go to waste and enabling them to be reused.

 

Fixify.nz

 

Fixify is an online platform for connecting fixers to broken things. A place dedicated to Fixers and Fixing, a special place for trading broken stuff, finding information and discussing with other fixers.

 

  • What you can do on Fixify
  • Buy something that's broken or faulty.  
  • Sell something that's broken or faulty.
  • Buy or Sell parts or tools for fixing things.
  • Find someone to fix something for you or offer your services.
  • Discuss repair and other issues with other fixers on our forum.

Fixify is somewhat similar to other online auction/trading sites, just like Trademe or eBay. Setup an account, list things to sell or buy things to fix. However, Fixify is structured so that all the faulty/broken stuff is collected together under the "Things to Fix" category and can be filtered by the type of fault. Can you repair screens? great, just filter fault type by "screen" and all the devices with broken screens will be shown.
Initially, I'm focused on electronics and the site is setup that way but as it grows I will expand to include whatever categories of broken/faulty stuff people want to trade. I have a lot of other ideas to help fixers as well which I will implement as I build them.
 
It's a new site so I will be listing a bunch of stuff myself to kickstart it. I'll ensure there are regular bargains to be had and I'm working hard to source more goods for the site to keep fixers busy.
 
I've just launched and would love to get Geekzoners' feedback on what you think of the idea, what frustrates you as a fixer or anything else really. 

 

Site is at www.Fixify.nz . The facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/fixifyNZ

 

Cheers.
Ash

Benjip
Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2607448 20-Nov-2020 11:19
Quite a cool idea, good on you!

 

One thing I just noticed, there are already three iPhones on there which are all "iCloud locked". What are your rules/thoughts about people potentially trading stolen goods on there? I can't think of any other reason why iPhones would be iCloud locked unless they're stolen.

 

Not an accusation, just a thought/question :)

frankv
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2607452 20-Nov-2020 11:28
Great idea.

 

I think your site needs a bit of fixing though ;) ... every category, including vehicles, furniture, and electrical, seems to have the same set of fault types (Motherboard, Other physical damage, Charge Port, Software, Network/Wifi, Other)

 

 

