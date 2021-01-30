A little late to the party but I only just noticed they closed up shop.

I opened an account with them shortly after they opened in 2018 and listed a bunch of stuff to sell.

But never got any contact about them closing, I just randomly saw my store from there site show up on Google and the link went to a 404 page.

TBH, from a sellers perspective it was pretty complicated to use (compared to TM). AllGoods had a strange mix of new products and used. From what I can recall, as a buyer you either see new products or only 2nd hand. (or was it that only paid accounts with new products showed up under the new filter, idk) It didn't feel very seamless to me.

The product management interface was also not (in my opinion) very well laid out/designed. It didn't feel like a polished product, more like a beta or alpha. I thought give it a few year they'd polish it up, but I guess they ran out of funding.

The fee's didn't seems like a big drop compared to TM either.

I did however get a few sales, like 3-5 a year and never had any issues with the buyers. I don't think I ever heard anything from the buyers actually, no feedback.

They did some things really well though, like I liked the live chat/support they had, I used it a few times, the guys I talked to were super friendly and quick to help. (though this was when they started, I see there are some rough feedback on trustpilot for the last few months)

I thought it had potential, it's a shame they've closed up shop.