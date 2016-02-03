Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mad Scientist
21692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#191394 3-Feb-2016 08:52
Spent a while going thru all the options in the Voicemail settings Menu and no luck.

I presume it's not possible? Or is there a secret way?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

513 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Skinny

  #1484243 3-Feb-2016 11:24
Unfortunately this is a global setting that cannot be changed for individual numbers.

 

 



Mad Scientist
21692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1484292 3-Feb-2016 12:45
Ok thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


ajw

1566 posts

Uber Geek


  #1484342 3-Feb-2016 13:55
One person supports this post
joker97: Ok thanks

 

 

 

You can have VM switched off.

6931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1484446 3-Feb-2016 15:07
LivingSkinny: Unfortunately this is a global setting that cannot be changed for individual numbers.

 

Your website disagrees: http://support.skinny.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/205

 

I actually had this done a couple of days ago and it's working fine.

513 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Skinny

  #1484484 3-Feb-2016 15:31
Behodar:

 

LivingSkinny: Unfortunately this is a global setting that cannot be changed for individual numbers.

 

Your website disagrees: http://support.skinny.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/205

 

I actually had this done a couple of days ago and it's working fine.

 

 

OK looks like I was given incorrect advice and must apologise. 



Mad Scientist
21692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1484512 3-Feb-2016 15:54
Ah excellent, gives me a chance to answer the phone when it's in my backpack during cycling commute.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

1541 posts

Uber Geek


  #1484829 3-Feb-2016 22:20
Bluetooth headset is your friend. I use the plantronics backbeat which is especially good for commuting as you can still hear traffic behind you...

 
 
 
 


184 posts

Master Geek


  #2443144 21-Mar-2020 16:25
The link to the skinny support website (above) is broken. I've searched the skinny site for an updated link with no success. Has anyone got an updated link, or a quick set of instructions? Or do I call Skinny?

6931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443146 21-Mar-2020 16:30
Wayback Machine doesn't have the page archived, but if I recall correctly you had to contact them and ask for it to be changed.



Mad Scientist
21692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443174 21-Mar-2016 17:05
yes, 30s, but you have to call them. at least it was when i tried to do it. there was no automated method.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

184 posts

Master Geek


  #2443176 21-Mar-2020 17:10
Thanks folks

