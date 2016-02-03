I presume it's not possible? Or is there a secret way?
Unfortunately this is a global setting that cannot be changed for individual numbers.
joker97: Ok thanks
You can have VM switched off.
Your website disagrees: http://support.skinny.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/205
I actually had this done a couple of days ago and it's working fine.
OK looks like I was given incorrect advice and must apologise.
The link to the skinny support website (above) is broken. I've searched the skinny site for an updated link with no success. Has anyone got an updated link, or a quick set of instructions? Or do I call Skinny?
Wayback Machine doesn't have the page archived, but if I recall correctly you had to contact them and ask for it to be changed.
yes, 30s, but you have to call them. at least it was when i tried to do it. there was no automated method.
