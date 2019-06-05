Is anyone able to report how it has worked for them in those countries?
If the car you're renting has CarPlay/AndroidAuto, just use Google Maps, will be better than a TomTom.
As for roaming, when I was there last year (did three weeks driving France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium I used the Vodafone $5 a day deal on my phone which worked perfectly. We got an Orange Holiday Sim in Paris for the wife's phone and that worked fine too. If the Skinny website doesn't mention the other countries, don't assume it will work there.
I have just been in Europe; I purchased a 7 day/1GB roaming plan to use in Singapore for approx 30 hours, and then I used it around Heathrow (without any issues) before I purchased an EE UK SIM card for the rest of my travels because I was heading to Hungary which was not on the Skinny Roaming countries list.
In Hungary - just for fun - I did put in the Skinny SIM card again, and while it did connect to a network, I did not get any data and could not access anything on the internet (after multiple restarts)
On the way back through Germany I once again put in the Skinny SIM to activate it for my 96 odd hours in Hong Kong. Rather than putting the EE SIM card back in for ~30 minutes of use, I just used the Skinny roaming - with no issues.
TLDR; for the countries on the list, the Skinny Roaming works fantastic.
nzkiwiman:
I have just been in Europe; I purchased a 7 day/1GB roaming plan to use in Singapore for approx 30 hours, and then I used it around Heathrow (without any issues) before I purchased an EE UK SIM card for the rest of my travels because I was heading to Hungary which was not on the Skinny Roaming countries list.
In Hungary - just for fun - I did put in the Skinny SIM card again, and while it did connect to a network, I did not get any data and could not access anything on the internet (after multiple restarts)
On the way back through Germany I once again put in the Skinny SIM to activate it for my 96 odd hours in Hong Kong. Rather than putting the EE SIM card back in for ~30 minutes of use, I just used the Skinny roaming - with no issues.
TLDR; for the countries on the list, the Skinny Roaming works fantastic.
So is the 7days not consecutive? I assumed if you bought it on say Monday 9am - it would run until middnigh the following Sunday? Or does it only count if you use it on a day?
It's consecutive. Purchase at midday Monday and you can use it until midday the next Monday.
Thanks for all your feedback on this.
Because we will are covering a number of countries in Europe that are not in the Skinny roaming plan, we are looking at picking up a Vodafone UK SIM when we pass through Heathrow on our way to Copenhagen and taking out a Prepay with them. While the UK is still part of the EU the roaming for Vodafone UK in Europe is free (50 Countries I think). They have a few reasonable Prepay plans.
Has anyone done this and did it work out for you?
We will also need to be able to use our Mobiles in the USA when we get there. Skinny roaming works there but because we are there for over three weeks perhaps getting a USA SIM would also be better?
Lewk:
Thanks for all your feedback on this.
Because we will are covering a number of countries in Europe that are not in the Skinny roaming plan, we are looking at picking up a Vodafone UK SIM when we pass through Heathrow on our way to Copenhagen and taking out a Prepay with them. While the UK is still part of the EU the roaming for Vodafone UK in Europe is free (50 Countries I think). They have a few reasonable Prepay plans.
Has anyone done this and did it work out for you?
We will also need to be able to use our Mobiles in the USA when we get there. Skinny roaming works there but because we are there for over three weeks perhaps getting a USA SIM would also be better?
Just get a SIM from the country you are in, it generally works out cheaper.
Lewk:
Thanks for all your feedback on this.
Because we will are covering a number of countries in Europe that are not in the Skinny roaming plan, we are looking at picking up a Vodafone UK SIM when we pass through Heathrow on our way to Copenhagen and taking out a Prepay with them. While the UK is still part of the EU the roaming for Vodafone UK in Europe is free (50 Countries I think). They have a few reasonable Prepay plans.
Has anyone done this and did it work out for you?
We will also need to be able to use our Mobiles in the USA when we get there. Skinny roaming works there but because we are there for over three weeks perhaps getting a USA SIM would also be better?
I had planned to purchase a Vodafone SIM card in Heathrow from the SIM card provider (a separate company that resold SIM cards from UK phone companies)
However I had overlooked that I wasn't arriving into Heathrow (as in, entering the arrivals area where this company had located its store), but transiting between flights. Thankfully in Terminal 3 there was an electronics store had had 3 different SIM cards semi hidden - I choose EE (otherwise known as T-Mobile) as they were my second choice
Lewk:
Thanks for all your feedback on this.
Because we will are covering a number of countries in Europe that are not in the Skinny roaming plan, we are looking at picking up a Vodafone UK SIM when we pass through Heathrow on our way to Copenhagen and taking out a Prepay with them. While the UK is still part of the EU the roaming for Vodafone UK in Europe is free (50 Countries I think). They have a few reasonable Prepay plans.
Has anyone done this and did it work out for you?
We will also need to be able to use our Mobiles in the USA when we get there. Skinny roaming works there but because we are there for over three weeks perhaps getting a USA SIM would also be better?
Yes used a Vodafone UK SIM both there and through Europe last year, which worked just fine. There was one location where we seemed not able to get any data, but it may have just been an odd cell tower glitch. Can't remember where now. Possibly Switzerland or France somewhere.
Transited back through Hong Kong and just used Spark roaming pack while there.
nzkiwiman:Lewk:
Thanks for all your feedback on this.
Because we will are covering a number of countries in Europe that are not in the Skinny roaming plan, we are looking at picking up a Vodafone UK SIM when we pass through Heathrow on our way to Copenhagen and taking out a Prepay with them. While the UK is still part of the EU the roaming for Vodafone UK in Europe is free (50 Countries I think). They have a few reasonable Prepay plans.
Has anyone done this and did it work out for you?
We will also need to be able to use our Mobiles in the USA when we get there. Skinny roaming works there but because we are there for over three weeks perhaps getting a USA SIM would also be better?
I had planned to purchase a Vodafone SIM card in Heathrow from the SIM card provider (a separate company that resold SIM cards from UK phone companies)
However I had overlooked that I wasn't arriving into Heathrow (as in, entering the arrivals area where this company had located its store), but transiting between flights. Thankfully in Terminal 3 there was an electronics store had had 3 different SIM cards semi hidden - I choose EE (otherwise known as T-Mobile) as they were my second choice
alykov: I had a problem to connect to the Internet in Italy, but It works now.
you must create a new APN with wapaccess.co.nz to fix that issue.
Linux:alykov: I had a problem to connect to the Internet in Italy, but It works now.
you must create a new APN with wapaccess.co.nz to fix that issue.
@alykov You don't need to create a new APN to use data roaming as that APN should be used when in New Zealand the way roaming works you should never have to change any settings / phone setup
Regards,
Old3eyes