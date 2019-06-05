I have just been in Europe; I purchased a 7 day/1GB roaming plan to use in Singapore for approx 30 hours, and then I used it around Heathrow (without any issues) before I purchased an EE UK SIM card for the rest of my travels because I was heading to Hungary which was not on the Skinny Roaming countries list.

In Hungary - just for fun - I did put in the Skinny SIM card again, and while it did connect to a network, I did not get any data and could not access anything on the internet (after multiple restarts)

On the way back through Germany I once again put in the Skinny SIM to activate it for my 96 odd hours in Hong Kong. Rather than putting the EE SIM card back in for ~30 minutes of use, I just used the Skinny roaming - with no issues.

TLDR; for the countries on the list, the Skinny Roaming works fantastic.