Skinny4G modem loses connection every day same time as if scheduled


# 261923 22-Dec-2019 14:00
Recently I started using Skinny 4G broadband, modem B618s-65d.

 

Everything is fine except for that every day around 5:05pm the modem loses Internet connection:

 

The log looks as if the connection disappears only briefly for a few seconds. But in fact, even after the "connected" event, I still have no connection for a while unless I reboot the modem. This is quite annoying.

 

I have kept all scheduled restarts and auto-updates disabled from the beginning.

 

Skinny support has not been helpful so far. They suggested a few copy-pasted things to try none of which would be relevant here:

 

  • moving the modem around — as if there was an issue getting a good 4G signal. No, there is none
  • factory reset — it does not appear there is any setting in the modem itself that would cause disconnection same time every 24 hours
  • using an ethernet connection instead of WiFi — I am only connecting to the modem via cable. Disabled the WiFi before even activating the plan
  • removing the SIM Card from the side of the modem, and reinserting it — again, there is no issue with getting the SIM recognised and hooked up to the base station

Does this look like an issue at the Skinny's network end? Like some sort of daily cron job doing something? How do I push them to look into this?

  # 2379980 22-Dec-2019 14:10
That is network initiated, by design - it’s not fault.




  # 2379982 22-Dec-2019 14:25
gajan: That is network initiated, by design - it’s not fault.


PDP drop?

 
 
 
 


  # 2380082 22-Dec-2019 15:44
As someone said above, this is normal behaviour with a 4G Modem. My Skinny 4G modem does the same, as does my Spark 4G modem which is supplied by my work for working from home. I don't usually notice it with my Skinny modem unless I'm in the middle of a download, outlook throws an error or a page I'm loading fails or something, as the drop out is literally a second or two. However my work from home setup means I lose my entire desktop (it is a desktop as a service setup i.e. internet dependent) and have to re-login and wait for my desktop and all my apps to come back up. It's a darn nuisance.

 

There is an easy way to avoid this though. For my work modem I turn the modem off then on right before I turn my work computer on (just takes 5-10 secs for the modem to be ready). This is the easiest way to prevent losing connection as my hours of work vary. For my personal modem I fixed this by turning the modem off and on at 2.30am once when I got up in the night, and now it routinely resets itself then - well away from when I'm likely to be using the internet for anything.

