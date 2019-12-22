Recently I started using Skinny 4G broadband, modem B618s-65d.

Everything is fine except for that every day around 5:05pm the modem loses Internet connection:

The log looks as if the connection disappears only briefly for a few seconds. But in fact, even after the "connected" event, I still have no connection for a while unless I reboot the modem. This is quite annoying.

I have kept all scheduled restarts and auto-updates disabled from the beginning.

Skinny support has not been helpful so far. They suggested a few copy-pasted things to try none of which would be relevant here:

moving the modem around — as if there was an issue getting a good 4G signal. No, there is none

factory reset — it does not appear there is any setting in the modem itself that would cause disconnection same time every 24 hours

using an ethernet connection instead of WiFi — I am only connecting to the modem via cable. Disabled the WiFi before even activating the plan

removing the SIM Card from the side of the modem, and reinserting it — again, there is no issue with getting the SIM recognised and hooked up to the base station

Does this look like an issue at the Skinny's network end? Like some sort of daily cron job doing something? How do I push them to look into this?