Our community of around 130 houses finally received Fibre to our cabinet and an upgrade to VDSL about 6 months ago. Prior to that we had ADSL1, 6mbps shared over 58 users. So it's a major upgrade!

I'm lucky in that my VDSL syncs at 122Mbps down. However unless it's between midnight to 6am, speed tests just jump to 60Mbps and sit there for the duration of the test.

After midnight, speeds jump to 96Mbps and sit at that for the duration of the test.

There is absolutely no question that is it being limited by either Chorus or Skinny during daytime hours. The behavior is consistent and reproducible.

I really don't care, 60Mbps is fine, but I'm interested if anyone else has seen this, or knows what's going on?

I'd love to see more transparency around these policies.

Also, wondering if anyone attained over 100Mbps on VDSL before? or if it's not possible? The spec for my Annex says max 100, but it's syncing in excess of that.

