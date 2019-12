Anyone know why this would happen? Understandably - there will be disconnections especially on the 4G network, but exactly at the same time every day? This is on via a Huawei B618. Thinking the device is setup to do this?

Anyone else seen this?

2019-12-27 18:38:58 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-27 18:38:55 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-26 18:38:57 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-26 18:38:55 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-25 18:38:57 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-25 18:38:54 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-24 18:38:56 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-24 18:38:53 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-23 18:38:55 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-23 18:38:53 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-22 18:38:55 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-22 18:38:52 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected

2019-12-21 18:38:54 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 connected

2019-12-21 18:38:51 System Notice WAN connection INTERNET_TR069_R_UMTS1:IPv4 disconnected