# 262049 2-Jan-2020 10:33
Hi, so on Skinny broadband (4G) I sometimes encounter this when Im connected on my phone.

 

Is tehre any way to turn this off? I cant see any settings in the modem.

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2384080 2-Jan-2020 10:42
That shows up because some providers allow social data to be free, like if you have a Social Data Pack.  So that message is to make sure you're aware that if you follow the link, you'll then be using your actual data rather than the free data. Pretty sure it's baked into the software and can't be disabled but if you get on a chat with Spark they might have a way. Alternatively just don't use the social data pack depending on how much your actual data bundle is.



  # 2384083 2-Jan-2020 10:45
That shows up because some providers allow social data to be free, like if you have a Social Data Pack.  So that message is to make sure you're aware that if you follow the link, you'll then be using your actual data rather than the free data. Pretty sure it's baked into the software and can't be disabled but if you get on a chat with Spark they might have a way. Alternatively just don't use the social data pack depending on how much your actual data bundle is.

 

 

Thanks @gehenna the thing is this is Skinny broadband (not mobile data) so no packs to speak of. I might ping Skinny and see what they say. Its just annoying having to click again to get to a URL posted on Facebook.

 
 
 
 


  # 2384084 2-Jan-2020 10:48
They might include social as free by default then

