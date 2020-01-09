Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
29 posts

Geek


# 262196 9-Jan-2020 18:39
Hi, will skinny customers be able to benefit from spark VoLTE since they share the same network? 

5595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389202 9-Jan-2020 18:40
Yes, not launched yet though.




29 posts

Geek


  # 2389204 9-Jan-2020 18:43
alright well I guess when spark complete the role out skinny will announce it. 

 
 
 
 


5595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389207 9-Jan-2020 18:47
One person supports this post
If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)




11435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2389209 9-Jan-2020 18:55
Just remember network being capable of supporting such functionality, and everything being ready for it are two very different things.

 

 

 

stuff like training, processes and tools are all extremely important to making it a success. 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



29 posts

Geek


  # 2389316 9-Jan-2020 20:51
coffeebaron: If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)

 

yup, whenever I make a call I always check to see If I've got it lol 

