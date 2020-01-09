Hi, will skinny customers be able to benefit from spark VoLTE since they share the same network?
alright well I guess when spark complete the role out skinny will announce it.
Just remember network being capable of supporting such functionality, and everything being ready for it are two very different things.
stuff like training, processes and tools are all extremely important to making it a success.
coffeebaron: If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)
yup, whenever I make a call I always check to see If I've got it lol