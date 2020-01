Is there anyway I can just grab a Skinny sim and throw it in my spark B315 router, and reflash the router if needed to get it working on Skinny wirelessBB?

Asking because i'm getting the run-around from Orcon/Chorus for a fibre install, the spark wireless broadband dies in a few days (I shouldn't have cancelled it until the fibre was installed, but too late now) and I might only need skinny wireless for a month or less, so don't want to drop $99 on a router from skinny.