My question is:
Can I still get all the gear and subscribe to Skinny 3G BB somehow. I will be understanding and not complain about speeds. I will sign any waiver on that. I will only use one device.
Skinny BB for the amount I use is the cheapest.
They from what I have seen lock the modems to 4G so you would get no reception on 3G - its also very likely you would not have it shown at your address if the reception was not ok for 4G - both Spark and Skinny are doing a very good job at managing the use of FWA broadband
no. your outside the coverage area.
Linux: I have a free Skinny 4G modem if you want it with active SIM
You will pay the bill too? i'll take it!
