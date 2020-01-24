Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSkinnySkinny Broadband question


Mad Scientist
21333 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 265506 24-Jan-2020 14:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi on the website it says my address is out of coverage for Skinny mobile broadband. But I do have Skinny 4g reception though sketchy.

My question is:

Can I still get all the gear and subscribe to Skinny 3G BB somehow. I will be understanding and not complain about speeds. I will sign any waiver on that. I will only use one device.

Skinny BB for the amount I use is the cheapest.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
25 posts

Geek


  # 2406105 24-Jan-2020 14:44
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

They from what I have seen lock the modems to 4G so you would get no reception on 3G - its also very likely you would not have it shown at your address if the reception was not ok for 4G - both Spark and Skinny are doing a very good job at managing the use of FWA broadband 

'That VDSL Cat'
11544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2406106 24-Jan-2020 14:44
Send private message quote this post

no. your outside the coverage area.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


373 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2406112 24-Jan-2020 14:55
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

System manipulation may work. Identify an in-zone address that you can use for the application & modem delivery. Very shortly after the modem arrives (next day), flip Skinny an email telling them you've changed address. Now you have Skinny 4G wireless broadband at your house.

I've read several posts from geeks here who have been sprung using Skinny out of area. I've used this system several times over with multiple accounts & never had a problem - not even a reply to the change of address notifications. So I'd definitely do it again.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

5799 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2406135 24-Jan-2020 15:39
Send private message quote this post

I have a free Skinny 4G modem if you want it with active SIM

'That VDSL Cat'
11544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2406136 24-Jan-2020 15:40
Send private message quote this post

Linux: I have a free Skinny 4G modem if you want it with active SIM

 

You will pay the bill too? i'll take it!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.