

System manipulation may work. Identify an in-zone address that you can use for the application & modem delivery. Very shortly after the modem arrives (next day), flip Skinny an email telling them you've changed address. Now you have Skinny 4G wireless broadband at your house.



I've read several posts from geeks here who have been sprung using Skinny out of area. I've used this system several times over with multiple accounts & never had a problem - not even a reply to the change of address notifications. So I'd definitely do it again.



