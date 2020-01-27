Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny Diagnosing Skinny 4G issue with Moto G8 Plus


# 265552 27-Jan-2020 16:31
My wife is reporting that her new Moto G8 Plus isn't very reliable on mobile data. Her office is central Wellington, Lambton Quay. She says it does it at home sometimes as well, inner suburbs. Internet access will come and go - it'll work for a few minutes, then be down for a half minute or even a few seconds.

 

The 4G indicator stays on, but she can't access email, internet, and Whatsapp messages don't go through. Txt sometimes fails when connectivity fails as well, but sometimes it keeps working. It usually recovers itself in a few seconds, but if not a restart of the phone usually fixes it.

 

How would I diagnose this, given I don't have access to the phone available when it's causing a problem? Is there some kind of app that can do something like a regular ping or network diagnostics?

 

I'm going to install network cell info and Signal Spy to check the band it's on. The phone is listed as supporting band 28, which should be the main one it needs.

 

I don't see much point calling Skinny Support yet, as it's a phone purchased from the UK, and most of the time support teams are reading from scripts with limited knowledge.

  # 2407674 27-Jan-2020 17:34
it's a phone purchased from the UK

 

I suppose the most obvious question is "does it support band 28?". While it doesn't sound like a typical lack-of-band issue, it'd be worth checking.

  # 2407676 27-Jan-2020 17:37
Behodar:

 

it's a phone purchased from the UK

 

I suppose the most obvious question is "does it support band 28?". While it doesn't sound like a typical lack-of-band issue, it'd be worth checking.

 

 

There are 2 variants and both support band 28:

 

https://www.phonemore.com/models/motorola/moto-g8-plus/

