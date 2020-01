Can someone please advise, Is it not possible to reply or send a MMS message if you are on a monthly Prepay Plan.

I get MMS messages from people and want to reply to message and it always fails. I am guessing it is because of the MMS pix and I do not want to send a MMS back just reply. I am using Signal but not sure if that would affect the problem. I am forced to start a new SMS message to reply which is a pain

Thanks