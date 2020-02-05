Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mesh for Skinny broadband?


I've got the Skinny unlimited fibre broadband service, with the Huawei modem. Is there any mesh device that will attach directly to the ONT (so I don't have to use the Huawei)?

Yes - most of the mesh solutions out there now all have router capabilities. I won't mention any brands because I'm not a huge fan of them as a solution so don't want anything to be seen as a recommendation.

 

 

 

 



What's the problem with mesh?

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
the modem sent out is the only modem skinny support, pays to make sure your aware of that.

 

 

 

nothing will stop you from just using another, but if you have any issues, you will be expected to plugin the modem you got with the service to troubleshoot.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

