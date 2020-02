I’m on the $26 monthly plan. My plan topped up on Friday 14 February ($26). My credit was about $27.35. Yesterday 15 February my credit was topped up automatically by $26. I now have $53.35.

I have tried contacting Skinny but it appears this is not possible on weekends and Gina chat wasn’t able to answer my query. Does anyone know why credit was topped up when I already had enough credit. Also can someone explain what the credit is actually used for as I can’t find information on the website.

Thanks