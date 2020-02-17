

I too bought a second hand one.



Couple of things;



1. Mine wasn't locked. I used it with a 2 degrees Sim no problem

2. The speeds, for me anyway, on 2 degrees were much slower than I get on Skinny

3. Hopefully you've still got the skinny Sim. You need this. You can't just use any old skinny Sim AFAIK

4. Also hopefully the last owner removed the device from their account. Mine wasn't. I had to contact the previous owner to ask them to contact skinny as there was nothing I could do on my end. This is required if you want to add it to a skinny account.



Hope that helps.



