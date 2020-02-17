1. Mine wasn't locked. I used it with a 2 degrees Sim no problem 2. The speeds, for me anyway, on 2 degrees were much slower than I get on Skinny 3. Hopefully you've still got the skinny Sim. You need this. You can't just use any old skinny Sim AFAIK 4. Also hopefully the last owner removed the device from their account. Mine wasn't. I had to contact the previous owner to ask them to contact skinny as there was nothing I could do on my end. This is required if you want to add it to a skinny account.
These are not locked. You can use other network SIM’s in them. They are however, locked to 4G so you do need to be in a 4G coverage area on the network you are connecting to..
To use it with Skinny - you HAVE TO use to the SIM card that came with the device for Skinny’s 4G wireless broadband service. If the device came with the original SIM removed, then you are out of luck for using their 4G wireless broadband service. You throw another Skinny SIM into the device but that won’t be on their 4G wireless broadband service.
Twitter and LinkedIn »
Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums: