Does any one know what is happening with Skinny ? The website is not accepting sign ups due to 'maintenance '
Front page of the website mentions maintenance?
"Hi folks, we are doing planned maintenance which will impact the availability of our online shop. We apologise for any inconvenience. All services should be available by 22/02/2020."
Many thanks for that , I have had skinny wireless in the past and wish to join again .
ebikemad:
Many thanks for that , I have had skinny wireless in the past and wish to join again .
correct, but it didn't explain if it was maintenance to the network ,or just to the website ,and we are not all mindreaders !!!