So my wife who is on Skinny, is receiving messages from a couple of friends but when she replies it would not send. the iphone says "message send failure not delivered". She is also unable to call them, it returns a doo doo doo doo tone she says.

Only to TWO people. everything else is fine.

She is not on imessage (checked, yes it is off/disabled) and her mates are not using iphones.

Any ideas?