There are literally hundreds and hundreds of threads on here about Gigabit speed issues. Is your PC even capable of Gigabit speeds? Having aGigabit NIC doesn't mean it can. Is your router (if not using the one they suppled) capable? Chorus dion't host speedtests - where are you testing to?

The Internet also seems to be chokka full of people running speed tests today any complaining about them. I have no idea why everybody has decided they need to go this, maybe it's a bit like people stockpiling toilet paper?

In all honestly the simple answer to to your question is really the most obvious one - I can guarantee 100% your speeds are not affecting your ability to use the Internet in any way.