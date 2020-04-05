Hi

Is it possible to disable data completely on a Skinny number?

It will also be good if I could disable all promotional texts/notifications to my daughters skinny number for data or any other specials from skinny too.

I'm querying because this is for my daughters phone, we disable her wifi at 10:00pm every night but this does not work if she is still can still have access to data.

It seems she was able to purchase a "Data Binge Time" data package 1.5 GB. She is on the $9, 28 day plan. Her plan renews using my credit card every 4 weeks. It seems that my credit card was also used to purchase this "Data Binge Time" package.

Any help will be appreciated. Thanks