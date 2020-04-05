Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSkinnyDisabling Data Completely.


47 posts

Geek


#269734 5-Apr-2020 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

Is it possible to disable data completely on a Skinny number?

 

It will also be good if I could disable all promotional texts/notifications to my daughters skinny number for data or any other specials from skinny too.

 

I'm querying because this is for my daughters phone, we disable her wifi at 10:00pm every night but this does not work if she is still can still have access to data.

 

It seems she was able to purchase a "Data Binge Time" data package 1.5 GB. She is on the $9, 28 day plan. Her plan renews using my credit card every 4 weeks. It seems that my credit card was also used to purchase this "Data Binge Time" package.

 

Any help will be appreciated. Thanks

Create new topic
4384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2454923 5-Apr-2020 12:02
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Doesn't Android have a "Kid mode" or something? Perhaps that would let you disbale data on the handset. I would assume iPhone has a similar function?



47 posts

Geek


  #2454926 5-Apr-2020 12:06
Send private message quote this post

chevrolux:

 

Doesn't Android have a "Kid mode" or something? Perhaps that would let you disbale data on the handset. I would assume iPhone has a similar function?

 

 

Probably, I am just not into trying to lock down her phone. Disabling this stuff on a network/router level is much easier. Its worked well for a few years now. I guess now with the pandemic mobile networks are also just giving away free data. (some people believe it or not, do not want it)

 
 
 
 


4384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2454931 5-Apr-2020 12:12
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

The simple solution in my mind then would be just remove the credit card and auto top-up. She will soon learn!



47 posts

Geek


  #2454932 5-Apr-2020 12:13
Send private message quote this post

chevrolux:

 

The simple solution in my mind then would be just remove the credit card and auto top-up. She will soon learn!

 

 

This is more of a technical question. Not a parenting one, but thanks anyway

BDFL - Memuneh
66354 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2454933 5-Apr-2020 12:17
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

A good talk to your daughter, with something like Norton Famly or ESET Parental Control installed to control times when the device can be used.




 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 



47 posts

Geek


  #2454941 5-Apr-2020 12:26
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

A good talk to your daughter, with something like Norton Famly or ESET Parental Control installed to control times when the device can be used.

 

 

Thanks, I will have another look into these kind of tools. She has an iphone and I know it can be setup in screen time (disabling her data). Still keen to hear though if its possible for skinny to disable this at the network level. I like the $9 plan for her as it provides unlimited text, and a good amount of voice calls.

450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2454943 5-Apr-2020 12:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I gather 10pm is bed time? Does she need the phone in her room at night? No handset, no data usage.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.