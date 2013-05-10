

Assuming it is the same model as GJ Gardner, the quality comes from the contractors used for the specific job and selected by the franchisee. All issues need to be resolved by the franchisee (who only project manages) and the head office will step in only if the franchise contract is terminated.



In our case with GJ the house was built efficiently and structural issues sorted, but 18 months after moving in we are still waiting for brickwork to be acid washed as it is covered in scum and cement residue. The bathroom vents were never hooked up with ducting. It took 9 months before polystyrene was removed from the cesspit so that it can actually drain away water, our contract states vanities to be installed 900mm high (but not done) as we need it due to back injuries. The electrical certificate had the number of power/light points completely wrong. The list goes on. I don't want jobs to be done perfect, just to be done right, but I'm told not to expect "right" in NZ especially when building as the building industry has lots of issues.



Where I come from the unemployment is so high and no social welfare that people do jobs right or else they will have no job. Just be aware that life is too easy in NZ so often jobs are not done right. You need to check EVERYTHING yourself, then you will be okay.



You can never have enough Volvos!