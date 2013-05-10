Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman
We have purchased 1 of 2 villas which are side-by-side, both built at same time. My neighbours door hanging was absolutely rubbish. Ours were perfect. Neighbours doors were fixed promptly.
However there are unresolved issues that date back about 3 months for both units. Generation use what I call Builders Speak to try and suggest its not their problem, or defer the issue to another party.
Both villas have had several issues, some have been fixed, but others remain, some are little things easy to sort.
I hope all issues will be fixed before I seek arbitration, but as far as my impression of the company goes, they build decent homes but if anything is wrong their support is lack-lustre.
Niel: Assuming it is the same model as GJ Gardner, the quality comes from the contractors used for the specific job and selected by the franchisee. All issues need to be resolved by the franchisee (who only project manages) and the head office will step in only if the franchise contract is terminated.
In our case with GJ the house was built efficiently and structural issues sorted, but 18 months after moving in we are still waiting for brickwork to be acid washed as it is covered in scum and cement residue. The bathroom vents were never hooked up with ducting. It took 9 months before polystyrene was removed from the cesspit so that it can actually drain away water, our contract states vanities to be installed 900mm high (but not done) as we need it due to back injuries. The electrical certificate had the number of power/light points completely wrong. The list goes on. I don't want jobs to be done perfect, just to be done right, but I'm told not to expect "right" in NZ especially when building as the building industry has lots of issues.
Where I come from the unemployment is so high and no social welfare that people do jobs right or else they will have no job. Just be aware that life is too easy in NZ so often jobs are not done right. You need to check EVERYTHING yourself, then you will be okay.
Yep same for us when we built 11 years ago with Sovereign (they eventually went under).
The PM the franchisee assigns to you and the tradies they use are the KEY determinant to a good build experience/outcome.
So as per above - CHECK EVERYTHING i.e insist on getting what is in the contract / dwgs / specs.
As a Civil Engineer who works in construction/contracts - I was an utterly painful client for them and I am OK with that. So if you can do this checking role yourself, great - if you can't, find someone who can - as they WILL try and cut corners.
And given most companies are slack at coming back once they have been paid - try and get most/all snag's sorted BEFORE the final payment is made.