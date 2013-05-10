Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYFeedback on building with Generation Homes?
Penn

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#116818 10-May-2013 23:08
Send private message quote this post

We are considering building with Generation Homes in Auckland. Has anyone built with Generation that can provide me with some good or bad feedback? I haven't been able to find much on the internet about them, other than what comes up on their own website. They offer a fixed build time and a fixed price - has this been the case for those that have built with them? Also, are you happy with the finished house in regards to the qualtity of workmanship? Thanks.

Create new topic
myfullflavour
804 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #815565 11-May-2013 00:47
Send private message quote this post

They've got a very good reputation down here in Tauranga...

scuwp
3345 posts

Uber Geek


  #815608 11-May-2013 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Build to a price point. But other than that they are generally understood to be pretty good in Hamilton too. Friends built with them in 2012 and they couldn't be happier.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

 
 
 
 


Niel
3267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #815634 11-May-2013 09:49
Send private message quote this post

Assuming it is the same model as GJ Gardner, the quality comes from the contractors used for the specific job and selected by the franchisee. All issues need to be resolved by the franchisee (who only project manages) and the head office will step in only if the franchise contract is terminated.

In our case with GJ the house was built efficiently and structural issues sorted, but 18 months after moving in we are still waiting for brickwork to be acid washed as it is covered in scum and cement residue. The bathroom vents were never hooked up with ducting. It took 9 months before polystyrene was removed from the cesspit so that it can actually drain away water, our contract states vanities to be installed 900mm high (but not done) as we need it due to back injuries. The electrical certificate had the number of power/light points completely wrong. The list goes on. I don't want jobs to be done perfect, just to be done right, but I'm told not to expect "right" in NZ especially when building as the building industry has lots of issues.

Where I come from the unemployment is so high and no social welfare that people do jobs right or else they will have no job. Just be aware that life is too easy in NZ so often jobs are not done right. You need to check EVERYTHING yourself, then you will be okay.




You can never have enough Volvos!

ageorge
505 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603624 14-Nov-2020 09:40
Send private message quote this post

We have purchased 1 of 2 villas which are side-by-side, both built at same time. My neighbours door hanging was absolutely rubbish. Ours were perfect. Neighbours doors were fixed promptly.

 

However there are unresolved issues that date back about 3 months for both units. Generation use what I call Builders Speak to try and suggest its not their problem, or defer the issue to another party.

 

Both villas have had several issues, some have been fixed, but others remain, some are little things easy to sort.

 

I hope all issues will be fixed before I seek arbitration, but as far as my impression of the company goes, they build decent homes but if anything is wrong their support is lack-lustre.

 

Cheers,

 

Al.

 

 

driller2000
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603633 14-Nov-2020 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Niel: Assuming it is the same model as GJ Gardner, the quality comes from the contractors used for the specific job and selected by the franchisee. All issues need to be resolved by the franchisee (who only project manages) and the head office will step in only if the franchise contract is terminated.

In our case with GJ the house was built efficiently and structural issues sorted, but 18 months after moving in we are still waiting for brickwork to be acid washed as it is covered in scum and cement residue. The bathroom vents were never hooked up with ducting. It took 9 months before polystyrene was removed from the cesspit so that it can actually drain away water, our contract states vanities to be installed 900mm high (but not done) as we need it due to back injuries. The electrical certificate had the number of power/light points completely wrong. The list goes on. I don't want jobs to be done perfect, just to be done right, but I'm told not to expect "right" in NZ especially when building as the building industry has lots of issues.

Where I come from the unemployment is so high and no social welfare that people do jobs right or else they will have no job. Just be aware that life is too easy in NZ so often jobs are not done right. You need to check EVERYTHING yourself, then you will be okay.

 

 

 

Yep same for us when we built 11 years ago with Sovereign (they eventually went under).

 

The PM the franchisee assigns to you and the tradies they use are the KEY determinant to a good build experience/outcome.

 

So as per above - CHECK EVERYTHING i.e insist on getting what is in the contract / dwgs / specs.

 

As a Civil Engineer who works in construction/contracts - I was an utterly painful client for them and I am OK with that. So if you can do this checking role yourself, great - if you can't, find someone who can - as they WILL try and cut corners.

 

And given most companies are slack at coming back once they have been paid - try and get most/all snag's sorted BEFORE the final payment is made.  

 

 

Create new topic





News »

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.