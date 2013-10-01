Recently had some work done at home and the power was cut off for a bit, ever since the reset my alarm has now a tbl 3 light illuminated and then pressing trouble it lights up 9..... now i have done some research and cant work out if this is possibly a cut wire in a zone or just a tamper fault in the alarm that just needs resetting as the ac power was cut ( which kinda makes sense ) ... I am at a wits end and heard that this was the place for genius and geeks alike! so somebody please help me as the wife is worried without the alarm, and I thought i would seek further advice before spending the money on getting it checked!