

Your post inspired me to try again... This time I just turned the alarm off and disconnected the battery backup battery for a couple of minutes then reconnected the battery and turned the power back on.



This cleared the error code for me (Previously just turning off the AC OR the battery didn't), and introduced 2 new error codes... 1 was an alert for AC loss which was easily cleared, and another was for time reset which was also easily reprogrammed.



The alarm company phoned me a couple of minutes after I fixed it all to ask if there was a problem, so I know the phone line still works too :-)



Cheers - N





