Help with paradox spectra 728 house alarm


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#130893 1-Oct-2013 21:11
Hey people,

   Recently had some work done at home and the power was cut off for a bit, ever since the reset my alarm has now a tbl 3 light illuminated and then pressing trouble it lights up 9.....  now i have done some research and cant work out if this is possibly a cut wire in a zone or just a tamper fault in the alarm that just needs resetting as the ac power was cut ( which kinda makes sense ) ... I am at a wits end and heard that this was the place for genius and geeks alike! so somebody please help me as the wife is worried without the alarm, and I thought i would seek further advice before spending the money on getting it checked!

3482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #906005 1-Oct-2013 21:21
Have you tried just pressing TBL then CLEAR?




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #906006 1-Oct-2013 21:23
yeh just beeps at me!

 
 
 
 


4451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #906032 1-Oct-2013 22:20
This is ridiculous... I have the same issue on my Paradox alarm as well, "3" lights up and prevents me setting the alarm. I have tried reading the manual, phoning the monitoring company... No luck. I haven't got someone out to look at it yet but the code is AC problem... It's clearly not a battery error code., and the alarm does have mains power.

It seemed to happen after a smoke alarm activation, but I was able to clear that ok.

I thought I was going mad.

Sorry I can't help, but you're not alone.

Cheers - N




4451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #906047 1-Oct-2013 22:52
Your post inspired me to try again... This time I just turned the alarm off and disconnected the battery backup battery for a couple of minutes then reconnected the battery and turned the power back on.

This cleared the error code for me (Previously just turning off the AC OR the battery didn't), and introduced 2 new error codes... 1 was an alert for AC loss which was easily cleared, and another was for time reset which was also easily reprogrammed.

The alarm company phoned me a couple of minutes after I fixed it all to ask if there was a problem, so I know the phone line still works too :-)

Cheers - N




106 posts

Master Geek


  #906606 2-Oct-2013 19:01
If a 3 or any other number illuminates when you arm it is detecting movement on that particular zone (everyone will have a different zone list), your installer can program that zone to be a 'force' zone, ensuring you can set even when that sensor can see you

Trouble 9 is Tamper or zone wiring failure, if one zone light stays on, it'll be that zone causing the issue
Could be a faulty PIR, bad wiring in the siren, or a faulty tamper switch, or a multitude of other things.

 

 

4451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #906608 2-Oct-2013 19:06
In my case, the permanently lit '3' was an issue with the smoke detector which was setup as zone three... SO yes the sensor had problems. Despite the smoke alarm not sounding and the monitoring people not being able to see it, the LED on it (the actual sensor) was lit before I rebooted, and off after.

Definitely try a battery disconnected power cycle.

Cheers - N




106 posts

Master Geek


  #907335 3-Oct-2013 18:01
That indicates a lazy installer - zone 3 by default is programmed as a smoke zone
Easy to change to another zone type, makes me wonder about some 'techs'.....

 
 
 
 


1270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #907399 3-Oct-2013 19:24
Talkiet: In my case, the permanently lit '3' was an issue with the smoke detector which was setup as zone three... SO yes the sensor had problems. Despite the smoke alarm not sounding and the monitoring people not being able to see it, the LED on it (the actual sensor) was lit before I rebooted, and off after.

Definitely try a battery disconnected power cycle.

Cheers - N


Could have been a latching smoke detector. They need an interruption to power to reset after activating.  On our Paradox system the power for them is wired between + and pgm1 as -ve, and holding clear and enter resets them.

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2548098 23-Aug-2020 12:30
I have a very similar issue.

 

  • No actual trouble/TBL codes visible on the panel
  • Zone detectors are picking up movement fine
  • Battery is fine
  • Wired smoke alarms not working
  • Alarm won't arm (just gives me the rejected beeeeep)
  • The number 8 on the panel is permanently illuminated (although dimmer to the eye than a normal TBL indicator)
  • Have tried a full power off reset with main and battery disconnected
  • After the reset there was no change
  • Something to do with after either a smoke alarm being triggered, or the power being out and it hasn't reset correctly.

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Any/all help appreciated :)

40 posts

Geek


  #2548114 23-Aug-2020 12:50
Zone 8 is open.

 

It says panel tamper on the zone listing there, so either the panel is open or the microswitch is faulty.

 

You can either bridge out the zone with a resistor or program the zone out with the installers code.

