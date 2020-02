Whenever I hear about Power Companies in New Zealand I envisage a magician using smoke and mirrors. They always seem to be doing this promotion or that or promising a saving here or there or how they are going to make everything better , how we will all go skipping hand in hand to the happy land!



Please tell me it not synical old me that thinks the power cartel in this country is having a laugh at our expense?



We do know its a extremely well coordinated money making machine?



Now I always fel I have to explain at this point I am as much a capitalist as the next person, i hate seeing people taking advantage of.



and yes I am as guilty as the next for paying my power bill.



Oh I haven't got any answers sorry if you were hanging around for a solution.



I just like to stand up and say "I know your game mate!" "but theirs not a damn thing I can do about it or am prepared to do about it"



