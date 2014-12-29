Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Adapter for USA Garden Hose Thread
Niel

#160247 29-Dec-2014 21:51
Some time ago there was a post (can;t find it now) about someone that fell into exactly the same trap as me, bought an Orbit irrigation timer from Amazon for much less than the local price just to discover in USA they use a special "Garden Hose Thread" for garden hoses.  It is close to, but not the same as used by virtually every other country.  To make it worse, the part number that Orbit uses for the product sold in the USA is exactly the same as in NZ.  My temporary (now almost a year) solution is to use 2 washers to seal before the different pitch thread interferes.

I have tracked down an apparently suitable adapter that could be used for connecting 19mm polypipe.  I have not bought it yet, but pretty sure this is it.  GHT is approximately 26mm diameter, the size in the listing refers to the hose size and you can also get ones for 16mm or 12mm hoses.
http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/400818114319




Aredwood
  #1205845 30-Dec-2014 02:21

I wouldn't waste any time with that. Since it is listed on Ebay UK, it would most likely be for UK pipe thread. And UK pipe thread happens to be exactly the same as NZ thread. What you want is a BSP to NPT adaptor.  BSP = British standard pipe thread = thread type used in NZ, Aust, all of UK and Europe. (Sometimes called BSPT instead of BSP) NPT = National pipe thread = Thread used in USA and probably Canada.

As for the adaptors you need, 1 each of http://www.ebay.com/itm/Brass-Male-Female-NPT-BSP-Adaptor-/331405318178?pt=LH_DefaultDomain_3&var=&hash=item4d294bd822 and
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Brass-Male-Female-BSP-NPT-Adaptor-/231411509637?pt=LH_DefaultDomain_3&var=&hash=item35e1336985 You need the 3/4 inch size.





Niel

  #1205856 30-Dec-2014 07:23
Nope, USA household indoor thread is NPT but outdoor garden thread is GHT or Garden Hose Thread.  To complicate matters, it seems their irrigation systems are NPT as it is permanently plumbed in, just garden hoses (taps) are GHT.  There are no thread cutters for it as it is tapered, so you can't even modify a BSP thread even though it is very close to the same.
Standards and connectors section: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garden_hose




steve98
  #1205887 30-Dec-2014 08:57
Hi Niel - that was my thread! Thanks so much for this, I might order some and see how I go. Your workaround of using two washers has worked pretty well for us so far but it would be nice to have it done 'properly'. I'll look into getting some shipped over and will let you know how I go. Thanks again.



Niel

  #1205906 30-Dec-2014 09:13
Just to clarify, it is the garden tap timers that are GHT and the permanently installed irrigation systems that are NPT.




RunningMan
  #1205941 30-Dec-2014 10:24
For reference - original thread:

http://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?ForumId=141&TopicId=153734

pepsicola2000
  #2640074 22-Jan-2021 11:55
hey,

 

 I have found this that will likely do it as one adaptor - https://mercedestextiles.com/fire-fighting-equipment/extruded-adaptor-075-ght-male-x-075-bsp-female-10043.aspx.aspx 

 

The NZ agent for Mercedes textiles have advised it'll be around $18 (I too have fallen into the trap of buying the US B-hyve tap timers and have been advised the tap timer itself has a 3/4" GHT) (Model 21004 and 21005)

 

 

 

Side note, if you have friends in Aussie who don't mind shipping them you can get them hella cheaper at bunnings - https://www.bunnings.com.au/orbit-b-hyve-bluetooth-tap-timer_p0081358 

compound
  #2640274 22-Jan-2021 20:04
Are you looking for a male 3/4" GHT thread to male 3/4" BSP thread nipple?

 



pepsicola2000
  #2640438 23-Jan-2021 08:39
Hey,

 

 Nah I'm looking for BSP female 3/4" to GHT Male 3/4" for my tap to tap timer adaptor

compound
  #2640552 23-Jan-2021 10:27
Sorry cant help you there.

Bung
  #2640600 23-Jan-2021 12:25
compound:

Are you looking for a male 3/4" GHT thread to male 3/4" BSP thread nipple?




Do you have a source for this? A F/F union could be added to change the gender of the BSP end.

compound
  #2640630 23-Jan-2021 14:53
Part is 165 40-BAR731212 and is from www.bepressure.co.nz Any store that sells BE products or a TradeZone store could also get it in for you.

1eStar
  #2641946 25-Jan-2021 21:43
Thanks to this thread I now know why the garden hose doesn't thread nicely on to the Yamaha Outboard motor flushing connection, it will very likely be an American spec.

