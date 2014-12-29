hey,

I have found this that will likely do it as one adaptor - https://mercedestextiles.com/fire-fighting-equipment/extruded-adaptor-075-ght-male-x-075-bsp-female-10043.aspx.aspx

The NZ agent for Mercedes textiles have advised it'll be around $18 (I too have fallen into the trap of buying the US B-hyve tap timers and have been advised the tap timer itself has a 3/4" GHT) (Model 21004 and 21005)

Side note, if you have friends in Aussie who don't mind shipping them you can get them hella cheaper at bunnings - https://www.bunnings.com.au/orbit-b-hyve-bluetooth-tap-timer_p0081358