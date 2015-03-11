Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
scuwp: It's been a while since I looked at this, but from recollection once the garage floor is prepared you had to acid-etch it before putting the special garage floor paint down (doesn't peal with the heat of car tyres).
If the floor isn't sealed underneath, you will also get moisture through that will also lift the paint. In that case yet another sealant layer is needed. IIRC the 2-pot epoxy paint was best.
We didn't bother as it was getting far to expensive. It is probably worth getting a pro in to do the job. Or just throw some carpet down.
minimoke: Thanks Fred. Yes it is a fletcher repair. I don't know how far down they went but if it's like any of there other work they are keen to do a suprficiAl job at least cost. a grinder and vac will set me back about $300 so I need to cost the paint
Fred99: ;But "85% happy" as claimed by EQC - I very much doubt it from what I've seen.this is a prime example of their inability to measure and proof thry know nothing of decimal places. They meant 0.85%. I have not come across a single person happy with eqc .not a one! I'm sure they are out there but I reckon the statistical odds of meeting one are so great that if I do I'm off to the lotto shop as a guaranteed winner
richms: I got a turps based one that seems to be polyurathane like from bunnings. Hopeless stuff. Even with the surface sanded and the first coat thinned down it still peels up. It also peels away from itself where it didnt join well between coats.
When the garage is cleared out and I have time to redo it I will be doing it with a 2 pack epoxy this time. And a darker colour than last time.
kiwitrc: We did a hanger with Sikafloor. The stuff is bulletproof. Its expensive but you will only need to do it once. Had a roll of poloyprop rope catch fire and burn fiercely on it (long story) and it only left a slight brown stain. http://nzl.sika.com/en/solutions_products/02/02a004/02a004sa01.htmlseems it's skilled applicator only. I'm after diy and can't find sika (2540?) at retail outlets
