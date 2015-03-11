

Yes - I know well about EQR - having been very badly bitten by them in the early days. Fortunately by way of a builder working for them who was a good guy that I got on with - who wasn't happy about EQR "methods" and project management - he gave me documents which were not on our EQC file. I lodged a formal complaint with EQC, with about a dozen bullet points. EQC referred this back to the local EQR hub, who responded with a "mistruth" or partial truth about every single point. I knew they were going to do this - so for each bullet point I had a piece of paperwork, invoice etc - which proved without doubt that they were not being up-front. I emailed that all back to EQC Wgtn, and had a call within an hour or two, and a visit a few days later. During the 3 hour meeting on site, the visitor from EQC HO (very nice person BTW) sat at my table, head in hands, as I pulled out document after document proving that something very dodgy had gone on. End result was compensation, and a formal apology for the way we'd been treated. By this stage we were already "over cap", and in the hands of SR. Thanks to EQR series of blunders (and my consequent agitating, combined with my wish to carry out significant changes to "like for like" repair as variations), SR suggested early on that we cash settle the claim, and that I PM the repairs - which is what I've done. There was the normal allowance for PM included in the settlement. I employed subbies /LBP as required, drainlayer, scaffolder, builder (x2 - first one went into liquidation), concrete demolition, glazier, cladding contractor, designer, engineer, geotech etc. As "johnny on the spot", I had to deal with council building inspectors, engineering inspections etc (all passed first time). I did a lot of the work myself, some of it alongside tradies, restricted work "under supervision" of LBP. It all went very well. I'm almost finished, exterior complete , interior - I'm on the last room now, re-fixing plasterboard, fitting new plaster cornices, stopping, skimming, repainting. My life over the past 8 weeks has been "heat and dust". (and over the past 10 months now - a lot of hard work).



The quality of repairs carried out by EQR seems to have been a lottery. My FIL's house had under-cap repairs carried out by EQR. I'd met the appointed builder's PM on another building site where I spent an hour or two talking to her about the repairs they were doing to a house of similar age/construction method to ours, exchanging ideas. My FIL's garage floor was munted and was originally noted on SOW to be replaced. Subsequent "revised" SOW kept appearing, where the garage floor repair was either omitted completely, or revised to "grind and fill cracks". She stuck to her guns, and they replaced the entire garage floor. They did a stellar job on the other repairs. So there are some happy customers. But "85% happy" as claimed by EQC - I very much doubt it from what I've seen.