Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYGarage Floor Paint


737 posts

Ultimate Geek


#167379 11-Mar-2015 21:39
Send private message quote this post

So Ive decided to paint the garage floor to hide the spider web effect of epoxy filled cracks. Plan is to diamond grind the surface. But what do I paint it with. Ant recommendations? A Resenes product comes to mind - though just which one escapes me. Around 50sqm to be done in total

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
23294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1256647 11-Mar-2015 21:42
Send private message quote this post

I got a turps based one that seems to be polyurathane like from bunnings. Hopeless stuff. Even with the surface sanded and the first coat thinned down it still peels up. It also peels away from itself where it didnt join well between coats.

When the garage is cleared out and I have time to redo it I will be doing it with a 2 pack epoxy this time. And a darker colour than last time.




Richard rich.ms

3068 posts

Uber Geek


  #1256648 11-Mar-2015 21:46
Send private message quote this post

http://www.garagecarpetpro.co.nz/

maybe




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 


9629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1256663 11-Mar-2015 22:07
Send private message quote this post

there is actually proper epoxy concrete paint you can buy

Mitre 10, bunnings etc all sell it, its not a cheap process though, double or triple the cost of painting a standard wall

3286 posts

Uber Geek


  #1256670 11-Mar-2015 22:12
Send private message quote this post

It's been a while since I looked at this, but from recollection once the garage floor is prepared you had to acid-etch it before putting the special garage floor paint down (doesn't peal with the heat of car tyres).  
If the floor isn't sealed underneath, you will also get moisture through that will also lift the paint.  In that case yet another sealant layer is needed.  IIRC the 2-pot epoxy paint was best.

We didn't bother as it was getting far to expensive.  It is probably worth getting a pro in to do the job.  Or just throw some carpet down. 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

4123 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1256753 12-Mar-2015 05:52
Send private message quote this post

We did a hanger with Sikafloor. The stuff is bulletproof. Its expensive but you will only need to do it once. Had a roll of poloyprop rope catch fire and burn fiercely on it (long story) and it only left a slight brown stain. http://nzl.sika.com/en/solutions_products/02/02a004/02a004sa01.html

2403 posts

Uber Geek


  #1256783 12-Mar-2015 08:30
Send private message quote this post

scuwp: It's been a while since I looked at this, but from recollection once the garage floor is prepared you had to acid-etch it before putting the special garage floor paint down (doesn't peal with the heat of car tyres).  
If the floor isn't sealed underneath, you will also get moisture through that will also lift the paint.  In that case yet another sealant layer is needed.  IIRC the 2-pot epoxy paint was best.

We didn't bother as it was getting far to expensive.  It is probably worth getting a pro in to do the job.  Or just throw some carpet down. 


Correct, you should use spirits of salts aka hydrochloric acid on the floor to etch before painting. 

10145 posts

Uber Geek


  #1256787 12-Mar-2015 08:36
Send private message quote this post

If the surface is being ground, then it shouldn't need to be acid etched.  Either etching, grinding, or grit blasting removes laitance.
I'd be a bit concerned if the floor has been crack-repaired by Fletcher EQR - I've seen jobs where they only did a superficial chasing out of the cracks with a vee diamond cutting blade on an angle grinder, down only 10-15mm, then epoxy mortar filled.  
Take care not to pour good money after bad.  Sika products are excellent.  But if the cost of grinding and application of a 2-pack epoxy coating system start getting up around the $100/m2 mark, that's about the cost of a new floor (excl. cost of removal of old, plus typically for a garage floor slab replacement they'd drill and embed reinforcing bar starters around the perimeter).

 
 
 
 




737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1256803 12-Mar-2015 08:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Fred. Yes it is a fletcher repair. I don't know how far down they went but if it's like any of there other work they are keen to do a suprficiAl job at least cost. a grinder and vac will set me back about $300 so I need to cost the paint

10145 posts

Uber Geek


  #1256822 12-Mar-2015 09:10
Send private message quote this post

minimoke: Thanks Fred. Yes it is a fletcher repair. I don't know how far down they went but if it's like any of there other work they are keen to do a suprficiAl job at least cost. a grinder and vac will set me back about $300 so I need to cost the paint


You might want to get a core cutting drill bit, drill down over one of the repaired cracks and take a look.  If the core falls in half because they didn't fill the crack full-depth (~100mm), then it's going to crack open again in time adjacent to the repair with normal ground or thermal movement, let alone the possibility of another good shake.  If it's a beautifully painted surface, then that might look worse than a new hairline crack in concrete.

So much for Fletcher EQR meeting EQC's statutory obligation (under the EQC Act) to meet the homeowner's private insurance policy T&C, most of which were along the lines of "as (good as) new".
How well the work was done seems to have depended on how willing the "builder" was to cut corners on the job, how aware the homeowner was of their rights, as well as the individual PMs employed by EQR.

FWIW, in some cases where EQR patched up garage floors, they also painted the floors.



737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1256942 12-Mar-2015 11:22
Send private message quote this post

Don't get me started on eqc /eqr. My house is finally getting fixed so my blood pressure has reduced marginally. There is something like 50 lineal metres of cracking repairs to the floor which was 2 years old before eq,s and now looks worse than patch work quilt. I can't face another battle with eqc (I still have at least 6 months more grief with them yet) so I'm going to do the floor and try charging costs back to them. To be fair I put tons of reo in the slab when the concrete was poured so most crackING was hairline - not enough to stick fingers in.

As an aside they like paint. They have tried painting overy cracks. So when the eqr guy comes along he says " I don't see any damage" so nothing more will be done. Dumb buggers don't know I have photos. And there's cracking already because foundation remedial weren't done. As for their engineers who recommend no remedials after taking no measurements or levels and their dodgy experts who write factually wrong reports to suit their pre determined positions...... damn, I said don't get me going!!!!!

10145 posts

Uber Geek


  #1257025 12-Mar-2015 12:20
Send private message quote this post

Yes - I know well about EQR - having been very badly bitten by them in the early days.  Fortunately by way of a builder working for them who was a good guy that I got on with - who wasn't happy about EQR "methods" and project management - he gave me documents which were not on our EQC file.  I lodged a formal complaint with EQC, with about a dozen bullet points.  EQC referred this back to the local EQR hub, who responded with a "mistruth" or partial truth about every single point.  I knew they were going to do this - so for each bullet point I had a piece of paperwork, invoice etc - which proved without doubt that they were not being up-front.  I emailed that all back to EQC Wgtn, and had a call within an hour or two, and a visit a few days later.  During the 3 hour meeting on site, the visitor from EQC HO  (very nice person BTW) sat at my table, head in hands, as I pulled out document after document proving that something very dodgy had gone on.  End result was compensation, and a formal apology for the way we'd been treated.  By this stage we were already "over cap", and in the hands of SR.  Thanks to EQR series of blunders (and my consequent agitating, combined with my wish to carry out significant changes to "like for like" repair as variations), SR suggested early on that we cash settle the claim, and that I PM the repairs - which is what I've done. There was the normal allowance for PM included in the settlement. I employed subbies /LBP as required, drainlayer, scaffolder, builder (x2 - first one went into liquidation), concrete demolition, glazier, cladding contractor, designer, engineer, geotech etc.  As "johnny on the spot", I had to deal with council building inspectors, engineering inspections etc (all passed first time).  I did a lot of the work myself, some of it alongside tradies, restricted work "under supervision" of LBP.  It all went very well. I'm almost finished, exterior complete , interior - I'm on the last room now, re-fixing plasterboard, fitting new plaster cornices, stopping, skimming, repainting. My life over the past 8 weeks has been "heat and dust". (and over the past 10 months now - a lot of hard work).

The quality of repairs carried out by EQR seems to have been a lottery.  My FIL's house had under-cap repairs carried out by EQR.  I'd met the appointed builder's PM on another building site where I spent an hour or two talking to her about the repairs they were doing to a house of similar age/construction method to ours, exchanging ideas.  My FIL's garage floor was munted and was originally noted on SOW to be replaced.  Subsequent "revised" SOW kept appearing, where the garage floor repair was either omitted completely, or revised to "grind and fill cracks".  She stuck to her guns, and they replaced the entire garage floor.  They did a stellar job on the other repairs.  So there are some happy customers.  But "85% happy" as claimed by EQC - I very much doubt it from what I've seen.



737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1257042 12-Mar-2015 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Fred99: ;But "85% happy" as claimed by EQC - I very much doubt it from what I've seen.
this is a prime example of their inability to measure and proof thry know nothing of decimal places. They meant 0.85%. I have not come across a single person happy with eqc .not a one! I'm sure they are out there but I reckon the statistical odds of meeting one are so great that if I do I'm off to the lotto shop as a guaranteed winner



737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1257079 12-Mar-2015 13:06
Send private message quote this post

richms: I got a turps based one that seems to be polyurathane like from bunnings. Hopeless stuff. Even with the surface sanded and the first coat thinned down it still peels up. It also peels away from itself where it didnt join well between coats.

When the garage is cleared out and I have time to redo it I will be doing it with a 2 pack epoxy this time. And a darker colour than last time.

is this the bondall product? I see it's at buntings and place makers for $135 for 4 l. There is also a dulux aquatread but this seems light weight



737 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1257084 12-Mar-2015 13:12
Send private message quote this post

kiwitrc: We did a hanger with Sikafloor. The stuff is bulletproof. Its expensive but you will only need to do it once. Had a roll of poloyprop rope catch fire and burn fiercely on it (long story) and it only left a slight brown stain. http://nzl.sika.com/en/solutions_products/02/02a004/02a004sa01.html
seems it's skilled applicator only. I'm after diy and can't find sika (2540?) at retail outlets

4123 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1257177 12-Mar-2015 13:57
Send private message quote this post

minimoke:
kiwitrc: We did a hanger with Sikafloor. The stuff is bulletproof. Its expensive but you will only need to do it once. Had a roll of poloyprop rope catch fire and burn fiercely on it (long story) and it only left a slight brown stain. http://nzl.sika.com/en/solutions_products/02/02a004/02a004sa01.html
seems it's skilled applicator only. I'm after diy and can't find sika (2540?) at retail outlets


Good point, I got it from a mate who no longer does it, however he said he things sikafloor 2530w is one you can buy direct. Ring Sika NZ.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.